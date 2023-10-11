PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Oct. 10, 2023 – The Calvert County Department of Planning & Zoning is extending an invitation to county residents, encouraging their active participation in the ongoing Calvert County Zoning Ordinance update process. Citizens are being offered the opportunity to engage through public comments, a public forum, and by observing work sessions and meetings. This inclusive approach aims to empower residents in shaping local development and land use policies, ensuring the community’s well-being and future are actively considered.

The next phase of events will welcome feedback and recommendations from residents on specific articles within the zoning ordinance:

Article 30 – Zoning Approvals, Variances, and Appeals: This article delineates the regulations governing the criteria and procedures for obtaining zoning approvals. It also guides on when and how variances, exceptions, or appeals can be sought, particularly in cases where property owners face extraordinary circumstances or conditions warranting a waiver or reduced requirement from the standard Zoning Ordinance regulations. The significance of this article lies in maintaining orderly and sustainable development while allowing flexibility in unique situations to address individual property needs or community concerns.

Article 32 – Nonconformities: Article 32 establishes rules and provisions for properties or land uses that do not comply with the current zoning regulations. These nonconformities typically arise when zoning laws change, rendering existing properties or uses non-compliant with the updated standards. This article outlines the rights and restrictions of nonconforming structures, uses, site elements, and signs. It guides on expansion, maintenance, and alterations, balancing evolving zoning standards and preserving legally established properties and uses predating zoning changes.

Article 33 – Enforcement: Article 33 defines the processes and mechanisms by which local authorities ensure compliance with zoning laws and regulations. It outlines the roles and responsibilities of zoning enforcement officials, procedures for investigating violations, and the range of penalties or corrective actions that can be taken. The primary objective of this article is to maintain the integrity of zoning regulations, uphold community standards, and promote orderly and harmonious land use within the jurisdiction.

The public comment period is open until Friday, Nov. 3. Residents are encouraged to share their input by email at ZOupdate@calvertcountymd.gov or by mail to Attn: ZO Update, 205 Main St., Prince Frederick, MD 20678.

The update process schedule for each phase and draft articles can be viewed online at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/ZoningOrdinanceUpdate. These dates may be subject to change.

Furthermore, a public forum is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 26, at 7 p.m. The event will occur at the Harriet E. Brown Community Center, 901 Dares Beach Road, Prince Frederick, with doors opening at 6 p.m. During this forum, zoning staff will be available to address questions and concerns from the public. Those interested can attend in person or join virtually via Zoom by calling 888-475-4499, entering meeting ID 870 4870 1285, and using the passcode “#.”

On Wednesday, Nov. 15, a joint work session is planned, bringing together the Board of County Commissioners and the Planning Commission to discuss the ordinance updates.

For more information on the update process, schedules, and the full text of draft articles, please visit www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/ZoningOrdinanceUpdate. Note that these dates are subject to change.

The Calvert County Zoning Ordinance regulates land usage, public facilities, and overall county development. It aligns with the Comprehensive Plan, adopted in 2019 and amended in 2022, which mandates the promotion of the health, safety, and welfare of Calvert County residents. For any inquiries or additional information, contact Rachel O’Shea at 410-535-1600, ext. 2339, or via email at rachel.oshea@calvertcountymd.gov, or reach out to Will Hager at 410-535-1600, ext. 8553, or by email at will.hager@calvertcountymd.gov.

Residents are encouraged to participate in this essential process that will help shape the future of Calvert County’s development and land use policies.

Like this: Like Loading...