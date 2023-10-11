Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) is inviting volunteers to play a crucial role in shaping the future of education in the region by participating in Blueprint for Maryland’s Future focus groups. The initiative aims to solicit recommendations from a diverse group of stakeholders to guide the implementation of the CCPS Blueprint.

The CCPS Blueprint for Maryland’s Future is a comprehensive education reform plan designed to enhance the quality of education for students in Charles County. To achieve this goal, the school system contacts parents, CCPS staff, and community members for their valuable input through focus groups.

These focus groups aim to gather insights and recommendations on various aspects of the CCPS Blueprint Implementation Plan, which covers a wide range of educational initiatives to improve student outcomes and the overall educational experience. CCPS believes involving a broad spectrum of voices is essential to creating a well-rounded and effective educational strategy.

These focus groups offer diverse volunteer opportunities to get involved and contribute meaningfully. Whether you’re a concerned parent, a dedicated CCPS staff member, or an engaged community member, your participation is highly encouraged. Your unique perspectives and experiences will be invaluable in shaping the future of education in Charles County.

You can complete an interest survey to express your interest in participating in these focus groups. This survey is available online, and the process is quick and straightforward. You can access the survey by visiting the CCPS website. The deadline to complete the survey is 11:59 p.m. on Monday, October 16. Don’t miss this opportunity to have your say in the future of education in Charles County.

By participating in these focus groups, you will actively contribute to the continued improvement of Charles County’s education system. Your involvement will help shape the CCPS Blueprint for Maryland’s Future implementation plan, which covers a wide range of areas, including curriculum development, teacher training, early childhood education, and programs aimed at addressing achievement gaps among students.

Charles County Public Schools is deeply committed to ensuring the success and well-being of its students, and they recognize the importance of community involvement in this endeavor. These focus groups provide a platform for open and constructive dialogue where the voices of parents, educators, and community members can be heard and integrated into the education reform process.

The Blueprint for Maryland’s Future represents a significant step forward in improving education in the state of Maryland, and your participation in the focus groups will contribute to the successful realization of these goals within Charles County.

