Cumberland, Maryland – In a stunning display of skill and teamwork, the College of Southern Maryland (CSM) Hawks women’s volleyball team secured an impressive victory as they swept the Allegany College of Maryland (ACM) Trojans in a recent matchup on October 7. This remarkable performance solidified the Hawks’ standing as a dominant force in their division.

Under the glowing lights of Cumberland, Maryland, the Hawks demonstrated their prowess on the court, with sophomore outside hitter Ellyssa Fultz leading the charge. Fultz showcased her finesse, contributing 12 kills with a remarkable hitting percentage of .286. Freshman right-side hitter/setter Maria Peña was not far behind, delivering 11 kills. In comparison, sophomore setter/right-side hitter Lillian Reynolds showcased her versatility with eight kills and an impressive 27 assists.

Defensively, the Hawks continued to excel, with sophomore defensive specialist Alyssa Powell standing out by registering an impressive game-high 19 digs. Peña also showcased her defensive skills with 13 digs, contributing significantly to the team’s overall success.

The victory against the ACM Trojans marked the Hawks’ third consecutive sweep and their fifth consecutive win, demonstrating their unwavering commitment to excellence. With an impressive 16-2 overall record and a stellar 10-2 record in Region 20 Division II, the CSM Hawks have firmly established themselves as a formidable contender in collegiate women’s volleyball.

Looking ahead, the CSM Hawks are set to face the Carroll Community College Lynx in an upcoming match scheduled for October 11 at 6 p.m. in Westminster, Maryland. This matchup promises to be another exciting opportunity for the Hawks to showcase their skills and maintain their winning streak.

The CSM Hawks women’s volleyball team’s consistent success can be attributed to their hard work, dedication, and synergy on the court. Head Coach Sarah Williams has played an integral role in shaping the team into the powerhouse they are today, with her leadership and guidance fostering a culture of excellence.

The CSM Hawks’ victory against the ACM Trojans, led by standout performances from Ellyssa Fultz, Maria Peña, Lillian Reynolds, and Alyssa Powell, is the central focus of this report. The Hawks’ dominance and their upcoming match against the Carroll Community College Lynx provide a fitting conclusion to this account of their remarkable journey in women’s collegiate volleyball.

