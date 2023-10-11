LEONARDTOWN, MD (October 10, 2023) – In a late-night incident on Sunday, October 8, 2023, law enforcement in St. Mary’s County responded to reports of gunshots in the 46000 block of Radford Lane, Lexington Park, MD. Upon arrival, they discovered an adult male victim with two gunshot wounds, who was subsequently airlifted to the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center for medical attention.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office swiftly reacted to the alarming incident, deploying deputies. According to official reports, emergency first aid was administered to the injured male before he was transported to a medical facility for further treatment.

Deputy First Class Max Schell, Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division, and Crime Lab technicians were among the responders who descended on the scene to commence investigations into the matter.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is actively pursuing this case, with the Criminal Investigations Division taking the lead in uncovering the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Detective Warren Forinash is leading the charge in gathering information about the incident. Individuals with any knowledge, tips, or leads about the case are strongly urged to contact Detective Forinash at Warren.Forinash@stmaryscountymd.gov or call 301-475-4200, ext. 8072.

Moreover, St. Mary’s County citizens and anyone with information regarding the shooting are encouraged to engage with local law enforcement through Crime Solvers. This dedicated tip line operates 24/7 and can be reached at 301-475-3333. Additionally, individuals can send a text message to Crime Solvers at 274637, including the phrase “Tip239” in the message block (note that the case-sensitive nature of this phrase must be observed).

Tipsters who provide crucial information that leads to an arrest, in this case, may become eligible for a cash reward.

Residents and community members are advised to remain vigilant and cooperate with law enforcement as a full-scale investigation of this shooting incident is underway. Information provided by witnesses or individuals with knowledge of the situation can be instrumental in bringing the responsible parties to justice and ensuring the community’s safety.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is committed to ensuring the well-being of its residents, and the swift response to this incident underscores their dedication to preserving public safety. As this investigation progresses, authorities will be working diligently to shed light on the circumstances and events that unfolded on the night of October 8, 2023.

