Washington, D.C. –The enchanting winter spectacle that is ZooLights is back, ready to captivate the hearts of visitors once again as it returns for its 15th annual edition at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute. Illuminating the holiday season with more brilliance than ever, this cherished family-friendly event is set to run on 23 select nights from November 24 to December 30.

Brightening the Holidays

Under the generous sponsorship of M&T Bank, ZooLights promises to be a dazzling extravaganza, offering a magical experience for families and nature enthusiasts. With a stunning display of over half a million environmentally friendly LED lights, visitors will immerse themselves in a world of wonder. The event showcases 130 lanterns, each portraying distinct habitats, such as the ocean, desert, grassland, rainforest, polar regions, and the remarkable creatures that inhabit them.

Adding to the enchantment, live musical performances and a wide array of delectable treats will be on hand, making this an event to remember. Furthermore, it’s a fantastic opportunity for holiday shopping, all while contributing to the cause of animal care and conservation science at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute.

Ticket Information

Starting Thursday, October 26, 2023, tickets for ZooLights will be available for purchase. This year marks a significant change from previous editions, as tickets will be priced at $6 per individual, including children over 2. This ticket fee will help offset the increased costs of running this magnificent event.

Parking passes can be pre-purchased online at $30 per vehicle for those planning to drive to the event. It’s worth noting that ZooLights has always been a popular choice for Washington-area families, and given the event’s limited capacity, early ticket and parking pass purchases are highly encouraged.

A Respectful Approach to Wildlife

All indoor animal exhibits will be closed on general admission nights to ensure the animals receive a whole night’s rest. Visitors who wish to view the Zoo’s animals during the daytime can obtain a free entry pass and paid parking pass through the Zoo’s website. The Zoo will adhere to its regular operating hours, closing at 4 p.m. to all visitors and reopening at 5 p.m. for those with ZooLights tickets and parking passes.

Entertainment and Attractions

In addition to the captivating light displays, visitors can immerse themselves in the holiday spirit with live music performances by local artists and school groups. While most attractions at ZooLights are included in the general admission, the Speedwell Foundation Conservation Carousel is the sole paid ticketed attraction, contingent on weather conditions. Tickets can be purchased on-site for $4.

For those seeking respite from the chill, the Visitor Center, Panda Plaza, and Great Cats stores offer opportunities for holiday shopping. At the same time, Elevation Burger at the Mane Grill provides a dining option for the hungry.

Delightful Culinary Offerings

An array of winter treats will be available, including s’mores, popcorn, kettle corn, holiday cookies, soft pretzels, and seasonal gelato. Those looking to satisfy their appetites can opt for outdoor dining at Sbarro or relish ZooLights specials at Bootheel BBQ, featuring brisket chili, gumbo, and jambalaya. Hot chocolate and spiced cider will keep children warm. At the same time, adults can indulge in holiday beverages, including a cinnamon vanilla bean latte, warm bourbon-spiked cider, a hot cocoa cocktail at Vintage Views, and mulled wine at Elevation Burger.

Exclusive Member Nights

Smithsonian National Zoo members can enjoy three exclusive Member Nights on November 30, December 7, and December 14, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Members will have after-hours access to popular Zoo exhibits during these special nights. Additionally, members can avail themselves of their standard 15% discount on in-park food and retail.

Plan Ahead

ZooLights will be held rain or shine. Only those with a parking pass can enter the Zoo’s Connecticut Avenue entrance with their vehicles. Guests using ride-sharing services will be dropped off and picked up at designated zones near the Connecticut Avenue and Harvard Street entrances. For those relying on public transportation, Metro Bus (L1 and L2) and Metro Rail (Woodley Park-Zoo and Cleveland Park) have stops within walking distance of the Zoo’s main pedestrian entrance on Connecticut Avenue.

Please visit the Zoo’s official website for further details, including ticket purchase and event updates. Make this holiday season memorable by joining the captivating journey through ZooLights and experiencing the season’s magic amid the remarkable creatures and enchanting lights.

