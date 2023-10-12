In a groundbreaking move, Anne Arundel County Public Schools (AACPS) is set to introduce its first-ever County Championship Showcase, offering fans of high school athletics an unprecedented opportunity to witness events in seven fall sports in a single setting. This event is slated to take place on Saturday, October 21, at Annapolis High School, marking a significant step in unifying various programs and promoting the county’s thriving athletics scene.

Annapolis, Maryland – In a bid to provide a one-of-a-kind experience for supporters of high school athletics, Anne Arundel County Public Schools (AACPS) is breaking new ground with its inaugural County Championship Showcase, slated for Saturday, October 21, at Annapolis High School. This event will enable communities within the school system to witness competitions in seven of AACPS’s nine fall sports: cheerleading, cross country, field hockey, boys and girls soccer, unified tennis, and volleyball. With the exception of varsity and junior varsity cheerleading, which require separate admission tickets due to space limitations, fans can enjoy all other events by purchasing a single $8 ticket.

The idea for this unique showcase was first conceived more than four years ago, as AACPS recognized the potential to unite various programs and offer communities the chance to watch events beyond those in which their student-athletes were involved. Clayton Culp, AACPS Coordinator of Athletics, explained, “The COVID-19 pandemic temporarily delayed our plans, but we never ceased discussing the possibility of piloting this event. We believe it will be an excellent opportunity to highlight our student-athletes, increase the exposure of our outstanding athletics program, and bring together leadership and event staff from all 14 county high schools with a common purpose.”

The event will kick off at 8:30 a.m. with cross country and conclude with the varsity girls’ soccer match at 7:30 p.m. The schedule includes a total of 10 events spanning various sports. Please note that any necessary schedule adjustments will be promptly communicated to all participating schools.

To ensure smooth traffic flow and safety, AACPS advises cheerleading spectators to park at the Heritage Center at 2644 Riva Road, adjacent to Annapolis High School. Cross-country spectators are requested to use the main parking lot in front of the school at 2700 Riva Road. Both police and school security staff will be present to assist with traffic management and ensure a secure environment.

Aside from the exciting athletic competitions, the event will feature food trucks, music, and information booths. Spectators are reminded not to bring outside food, beverages, or backpacks through the admission gates.

Tickets for the County Championship Showcase will go on sale at noon on Saturday, October 14, and can be purchased through the provided link. It’s important to note that everyone aged 7 years or older will need a ticket to access any event. Due to capacity constraints, all attendees must have tickets for the two cheerleading events, and badges or passes will not be accepted. Additionally, elementary and middle school students must be accompanied by an adult.

The County Championship Showcase at Annapolis High School is an exciting day for students, families, and sports enthusiasts. This event not only celebrates the talent and dedication of the county’s student-athletes but also fosters a sense of community and unity among the schools in Anne Arundel County. Don’t miss this opportunity to witness an array of thrilling sporting events in a single, action-packed day.

Like this: Like Loading...