HUGHESVILLE, Maryland – In a heartwarming gesture of community support, Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative (SMECO) received a $10,000 contribution from CoBank to extend a helping hand to local organizations that have benefited from SMECO’s matching funds program. The generous donation will be distributed among four worthy recipients, each receiving $2,500. This boost will significantly impact the lives of Southern Maryland’s vulnerable residents.

Calvert County Meals on Wheels, Charles County Meals on Wheels, the St. Mary’s County Home Delivered Meals Program, and the Clements Cuties Foundation are the fortunate beneficiaries of SMECO’s benevolence. These organizations play a crucial role in the community’s well-being and will utilize the funds to enhance their services. Sonja Cox, SMECO president and CEO (left) and Natalie Cotton, SMECO government affairs and community relations director (right) presents a check to Danielle Manalansan and Lori Jennings-Harris, St. Mary’s County Home Delivered Meals Program. Jean Langley, route coordinator, Charles County Meals on Wheels, is presented with a check for $2,500. Shirl Hendley, president, Calvert County Meals on Wheels, receives a check for $2,500 from Sonja Cox, SMECO president and CEO (left) and Natalie Cotton, SMECO government affairs and community relations director (right). The Clements Cuties Foundation received a $2,500 check in addition to having SMECO employees compete in the charity’s main softball game event, pictured here.

Calvert County Meals on Wheels, an organization that serves over one hundred senior residents of Calvert County, expressed their gratitude for the $2,500 donation. Shirl Hendley, the president of Calvert County Meals on Wheels, remarked, “Currently, we serve over one hundred senior residents of Calvert County, and as the demand for our services increases, we take on new meal recipients throughout the county. This combined contribution of $5,000 will pay for over 900 meals.” Those interested in supporting their noble cause can sign up to volunteer or make donations through their website.

The St. Mary’s County Home Delivered Meals Program is another crucial service provider benefiting from SMECO’s donation. The program provides nutritious meals to homebound individuals aged 60 and older. Danielle Manalansan, program coordinator, stated, “We are fortunate in St. Mary’s County to offer a diversified Home Delivered Meals Program that assists older adults to age in place. Through generous donations, our volunteers provide well-balanced meals to the door of homebound seniors who cannot cook or shop independently.”

Charles County Meals on Wheels, which delivers hot and frozen meals to homebound clients in Charles County, is yet another beneficiary. In 2022, their dedicated staff and volunteers delivered over 40,000 meals, substantially impacting the lives of many.

Sonja M. Cox, the SMECO president and CEO, praised the invaluable contributions of these local volunteers and organizations, stating, “Local volunteers for these programs not only deliver nutritious food to vulnerable members of our community, they also provide valuable social connection for homebound individuals who may experience social isolation and loneliness. We are grateful for the opportunity to support their efforts to feed Southern Maryland in multiple ways.”

The Clements Cuties Foundation, a charity committed to raising awareness about childhood cancer and supporting children with severe illnesses, is the final recipient of SMECO’s benevolence. They utilize the funds to cover medical expenses, fulfill the youngsters’ individual wishes, and fund memorial scholarships. Donations to the Clements Cuties Foundation can be made online at their website, clementscutiesfoundation.org.

Natalie Cotton, SMECO government affairs and community relations director expressed the cooperative’s commitment to the local community and the organizations that tirelessly support Southern Maryland residents, saying, “SMECO is committed to our community and the local organizations that help our Southern Maryland residents. These groups work tirelessly to maximize every dollar donated to them.”

CoBank’s Sharing Success program, a $5 million fund benefiting cooperatives and charitable groups, made this substantial donation possible. SMECO, being a CoBank customer, was eligible to receive matching funds to distribute among the organizations it supports. CoBank and its customers have joined forces to contribute an impressive $76 million in combined donations since 2012, further underscoring cooperatives’ commitment to the well-being of their communities.

