Calvert County – In a heartfelt acknowledgment, Sheriff Ricky Cox and the dedicated personnel at the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office have bestowed the prestigious title of “Deputy of the 3rd Quarter, 2023” upon Deputy First Class Tristen Plant. Deputy Plant, a valuable member of the Patrol Bureau, has earned this well-deserved accolade for his unwavering dedication and commendable performance.

Deputy Tristen Plant’s exceptional commitment to his role as a law enforcement officer has set him apart, making him the standout choice for this esteemed recognition. Known for his remarkable teamwork and proactive attitude, Deputy Plant consistently goes the extra mile to ensure the safety and security of Calvert County’s residents.

Credit: Calvert County Sheriff's Office

One of the standout moments that led to Deputy Plant’s recognition was his outstanding response during a recent cardiac arrest emergency. In partnership with the local EMS providers, Deputy Plant showcased remarkable professionalism and effectiveness in managing the high-stress situation. His assistance during this critical medical emergency made a substantial difference and earned him the respect and admiration of his fellow first responders.

In acknowledging Deputy Plant’s accomplishments, Sheriff Ricky Cox expressed his gratitude for the Deputy’s continued dedication to upholding the law and ensuring the community’s well-being. Deputy Plant’s exemplary service embodies the core values of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, and his commitment to the betterment of the community does not go unnoticed.

This recognition reflects the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office’s commitment to celebrating its team members’ exceptional efforts and contributions. The Deputy of the Quarter award not only serves as an acknowledgment of Deputy Plant’s hard work but also as a symbol of inspiration for others in the law enforcement community to strive for excellence in their roles.

Deputy First Class Tristen Plant’s recognition as Deputy of the Quarter is a testament to his dedication to public safety and his embodiment of the ideals the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office upholds. His unwavering commitment to going beyond the call of duty is an inspiration to his colleagues and a source of pride for the entire community.

As Calvert County continues to rely on the dedication and sacrifice of its law enforcement officers, Deputy First Class Tristen Plant’s recognition serves as a poignant reminder of the remarkable individuals who protect and serve this vibrant community.

Deputy Plant’s unwavering commitment to his duties and his outstanding service during the cardiac arrest incident highlight the exemplary standards upheld by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office. This recognition not only underscores the significance of the Deputy’s contributions but also serves as a source of inspiration to his colleagues and the community.

Deputy First Class Tristen Plant’s recognition as Deputy of the Quarter exemplifies his commitment to the betterment of Calvert County and the values cherished by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office. His dedication to going above and beyond in the line of duty is a shining example for his peers and a point of pride for the entire community.

Like this: Like Loading...