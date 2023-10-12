LEONARDTOWN, MD — This weekend, Leonardtown will host the rescheduled Plein Air Event at the Wharf on Friday, October 13th and on Saturday, October 14th get amped for the Vertigo Red Concert in Leonardtown Square.

Residents and visitors in Leonardtown, Maryland are in for an exciting weekend as the town prepares to host two remarkable events that promise to captivate art enthusiasts and music lovers alike.

Kicking off the weekend festivities on Friday, October 13th from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., the rescheduled Plein Air Event at the Wharf will offer an opportunity for attendees to capture the scenic beauty of Leonardtown Wharf as the warm colors of fall begin to emerge. While the Plein Air class, taught by professional artist Carrie Patterson of The Yellow Line Art Studio, is currently at full capacity, attendees are encouraged to bring their own art supplies for open painting.

This event offers more than just a picturesque setting for artists; it provides a delightful culinary experience as well. Attendees can sample award-winning wines from the Port of Leonardtown Winery, savor delectable dishes from Antoinette’s Garden, and indulge in sweet treats from Frog Town Ice Cream Shop. To enhance the creative atmosphere, the GrooveSpan Trio will provide smooth jazz stylings, creating a harmonious backdrop for artistic expression.

On Saturday, October 14th, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., music enthusiasts can revel in the live performance of Vertigo Red, Maryland’s premier rock cover band. This electrifying concert will take place in Leonardtown Square and marks the grand finale of the Leonardtown Summer Music Festival. The event is a collaborative effort of the Leonardtown Business Association, the Town of Leonardtown, and is partially funded and supported by the St. Mary’s County Arts Council, the Maryland State Arts Council, and valued sponsors, including Marrick Homes, Quality Built Homes, Sneade’s Ace Home Center, Jimmy Hayden of RE-MAX 100 and Homes for Heroes, Olde Towne Insurance, and The County Times.

These two vibrant events are just a glimpse of the thrilling activities that will unfold during the weekend in Leonardtown. For those seeking more information about these events and other upcoming activities, visit visitleonardtownmd.com/leonardtownae or visitleonardtownmd.com/leonardtownmusicfest. Residents and visitors are encouraged to seize the opportunity to experience what makes Leonardtown a Most Exceptional Place.

Don’t miss the chance to immerse yourself in the world of art and music in this picturesque Maryland town. Mark your calendars for the Plein Air Event and the Vertigo Red Concert and make this weekend in Leonardtown a memorable one.

