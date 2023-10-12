LEONARDTOWN, MD (October 11, 2023) – In a solemn courtroom announcement yesterday, State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling delivered the verdict in a harrowing case, revealing that 22-year-old Jevontez Davis of Mechanicsville, Maryland, has been sentenced to life in prison with 50 years of active incarceration. The sentence comes as a result of the shooting homicide of a 19-year-old teenager in Lexington Park.

The tragic incident unfolded on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at 3:21 p.m. when deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office received a distress call regarding a shooting on Pegg Road. Responding promptly, the deputies discovered two male victims at the scene, both suffering from gunshot wounds. Tragically, one of the victims, a 19-year-old, was pronounced dead on-site. Two more charged in the murder of 19-year-old Joseph James Oakes

State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling expressed the deep gravity of the situation, acknowledging the inability of the sentence to bring back the life that was senselessly taken. She stated, “This sentence cannot bring back the life that was senselessly taken, but I hope the victim’s family, his friends, and our community can find some solace knowing the Defendant will spend significantly more time in prison than the total number of years he has been alive to date.”

Senior Assistant State’s Attorneys Donna Pettersen and Jeffrey Maylor were handling the prosecution of this case, representing the interests of the citizens of St. Mary’s County. Their diligence in presenting the case before the court played a pivotal role in the outcome.

Detective Sergeant Austin Shultz, a St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office member, served as the lead detective in this complex investigation. His efforts were essential in uncovering the truth surrounding this tragedy.

Presiding over the proceedings, The Honorable Michael J. Stamm delivered the final judgment, ensuring that justice was served for the victim and their grieving family.

The sentencing of Jevontez Davis to life in prison with 50 years of active incarceration is a poignant moment for the St. Mary’s County community. It serves as a stark reminder of the devastating consequences of gun violence and the unyielding commitment of law enforcement and the justice system to hold wrongdoers accountable for their actions.

As this case comes to a close, the community reflects on the loss of a young life and its impact on those who knew the victim. While the sentence can never fully heal the wounds left behind, it is a crucial step toward ensuring that those responsible for such heinous crimes are held responsible and removed from society to prevent further harm.

The State’s Attorney’s Office and law enforcement agencies involved in this case remain dedicated to pursuing justice, a commitment that will continue to guide their efforts in keeping the community safe from such acts of violence.

