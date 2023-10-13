PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Department of Planning & Zoning, acting on behalf of the Calvert County Planning Commission, has announced an upcoming informational meeting for the Dunkirk Town Center’s future. This meeting will occur on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, at 6 p.m. The Dunkirk Volunteer Fire Department, located at 3170 W. Ward Road in Dunkirk, will be the venue for this pivotal gathering.

The event significantly develops the ongoing Dunkirk Town Center Master Plan and Zoning Update process. During the meeting, Planning & Zoning staff will provide a comprehensive update on the progress made in the master plan. Citizens and stakeholders interested in the town’s future are encouraged to participate actively.

To facilitate inquiries and engagement, the organizers have set up an email address, TownCenterUpdate@calvertcountymd.gov, where questions can be submitted before the November 2 meeting. Furthermore, participants will have the opportunity to ask questions directly during the meeting.

A virtual participation option is available through Zoom for those unable to attend the event in person. Interested individuals are required to register in advance at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/DunkirkTownCenter.

In line with the commitment to ensure full public access and transparency, the meeting will be streamed live on the official Calvert County Government YouTube page at www.youtube.com/CalvertCountyGov.

Additionally, the Calvert County Planning & Zoning staff will hold walk-in office hours to cater to public members who wish to discuss their questions regarding the Dunkirk Town Center Master Plan update. The office hours will be available on Tuesday, Oct. 17, and Wednesday, Oct. 18, between 9 a.m. to noon and 1-3 p.m. at 205 Main St. in Prince Frederick, 2nd floor. No prior appointments are necessary for these sessions.

For anyone seeking further information about the Dunkirk Town Center Master Plan and Zoning Update, additional details can be found at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/DunkirkTownCenter. Inquiries can also be directed to TownCenterUpdate@calvertcountymd.gov or by calling 410-535-1600, extension 2356.

The forthcoming meeting on November 2 provides a vital platform for the community to engage in discussions and gain insights into the future of the Dunkirk Town Center. With in-person and virtual participation options, the Calvert County Department of Planning & Zoning aims to encourage a broad and diverse range of voices to shape the town’s destiny. This transparent and inclusive approach underscores the commitment to the town’s development and the importance of public input in the planning process.

