The Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) Board of Education, in its meeting on October 10, celebrated the remarkable accomplishments of five students, acknowledging their excellence in academic achievement, career readiness, and personal responsibility. These exceptional young individuals were recognized for their dedication and contributions to their respective schools, embodying leadership and commitment to their studies.

Pictured left to right: Rae Diarra of Arthur Middleton Elementary School, Miranda Benjamin of Maurice J. McDonough High School, Adriana Leggett of Milton M. Somers Middle School, Alisha Saunders of Gale-Bailey Elementary School, and Desmond “Desi” Warner of Mary H. Matula Elementary School. Credit: Charles County Public Schools

Rae Diarra – A Leader in Academics

Rae Diarra, a fifth-grade student at Arthur Middleton Elementary School, received accolades for her outstanding academic achievements. Described as a dedicated and passionate student, Principal Nicole Hawkins commended Diarra for her exemplary leadership and consistent respect towards her peers. She excels in her studies, particularly in her favorite subject, reading, with a penchant for fantasy books. Diarra has been a member of the gifted and talented program since second grade and consistently earned Honor Roll recognition in third and fourth grades. Notably, she contributed to the success of the school’s math team in fourth grade, earning a top score. This year, she continues her journey as a fifth-grade math team member.

Alisha Saunders – A Quiet Storm of Potential

Alisha Saunders, also in fifth grade, represents Gale-Bailey Elementary School with her remarkable academic achievements. Teachers describe her as a “quiet storm of potential” with boundless possibilities. Recognized as a natural leader and role model, she extends unwavering support to her peers. Saunders is a diligent worker who actively participates in class discussions and demonstrates leadership qualities. Her proactive approach ensures the success of group projects and fosters a sense of unity within the school.

Desmond “Desi” Warner – Excellence in Academics

Desmond “Desi” Warner, a fifth-grade student at Mary H. Matula Elementary School, was honored for his excellence in academics. Warner consistently earned Principal’s Honor Roll and Honor Roll distinctions every quarter in the third and fourth grades. His dedication to learning is evident through his embodiment of Matula’s core values: being respectful, responsible, and ready to learn. Teachers praise his creativity and his ability to think outside the box, particularly in his favorite subject, mathematics. As a role model and diligent worker, Warner led the fourth-grade math team to first place honors at the Elementary Math Challenge.

Adriana Leggett – A Model Scholar Ready for a Legal Career

Eighth-grader Adriana Leggett at Milton M. Somers Middle School received recognition for her readiness to pursue a legal career. Described as a model student and a true scholar, she demonstrates a genuine passion for her studies and consistently showcases personal responsibility. Leggett’s love of learning and dedication have set her on a path to academic and career success. She aspires to become a lawyer, with plans to join the debate team or the Mock Trial club in high school. Her long-term goals include attending college and law school after high school.

Miranda Benjamin – Exemplifying Personal Responsibility

Miranda Benjamin, a senior at Maurice J. McDonough High School, was honored for her unwavering commitment to personal responsibility. As a student in the Teacher Academy of Maryland (TAM) program, Benjamin has maintained an impressive 4.28 GPA and currently ranks in the top 5% of her class. In addition to her academic achievements, Benjamin captains the varsity volleyball team, excelling both in the classroom and on the court. Her dedication extends beyond academics and athletics as she regularly volunteers at the school’s concession stand. Despite being one of 11 children, Benjamin remains focused on achieving her goals and fulfilling her responsibilities.

The Charles County Public Schools Board of Education recognized these five remarkable students for their extraordinary contributions and dedication to their respective schools, setting an inspiring example for their peers. Each student has displayed excellence in their chosen fields, whether it be academics, leadership, or career readiness, and they are poised to make a positive impact in their future endeavors.

