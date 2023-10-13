SOUTHERN MARYLAND – In search of a loving forever home, Davey, an 8-year-old, 25-pound, tri-color beagle, has become the “Dog of the Week” at Beagle Rescue of Southern Maryland (BRSM). Davey’s infectious enthusiasm and friendly demeanor make him a perfect addition to any family, and he’s eagerly waiting to find his forever family.

Davey, who recently joined the rescue, is described as a cheerful and outgoing companion, always ready to make new friends. He has a deep affection for people and fellow canines, which is a testament to his friendly and playful nature.

Davey’s passion for outdoor adventures is evident, as he’s often found embarking on thrilling sniffing excursions and engaging in joyful beagle zoomies with his foster brothers. He enjoys sharing his toys, snuggling on soft beds, and indulging in tasty treats with his fellow foster canines when indoors.

Davey’s foster mother has praised his excellent manners, stating that he is a delightful house guest and has the potential to be a wonderful family companion.

Those interested in learning more about Davey or considering adopting him can find the most up-to-date information on him by visiting this link. Additionally, if you wish to explore other beagles awaiting their forever homes, you can find them at the BRSM’s Current Dogs page.

Davey’s ideal forever home would include a playful canine companion and a secure, fenced yard, providing ample opportunities for fun-in-the-sun beagle adventures. His energy and zest for life make him a perfect match for families who love outdoor activities and enjoy the company of a cheerful and loving pet.

If you are interested in adopting Davey or any other beagle in search of a forever home, Beagle Rescue of Southern Maryland welcomes your inquiries. You can get in touch with them via email at icanhelp@beaglemaryland.org to take the first step in providing a loving home to a beagle in need.

As Davey’s journey continues in search of his forever home, BRSM remains dedicated to its mission of rescuing and rehoming beagles, ensuring they find the love and care they deserve. The organization’s commitment to the well-being of these wonderful canines is exemplified by their efforts to bring Davey and other beagles closer to their forever families.

Beagle enthusiasts and animal lovers in Southern Maryland have a unique opportunity to make a positive impact on a dog’s life by considering the adoption of Davey or one of the many other beagles eagerly awaiting a forever home through BRSM. Your love and care can transform the life of a furry friend in need.

