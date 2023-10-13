NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s soccer team experienced a gut-wrenching defeat, falling 2-1 to regionally-ranked Christopher Newport University in a closely contested non-conference match. The Seahawks (5-4-3) battled fiercely but succumbed to Christopher Newport (9-1-1) in the game’s dying moments on Wednesday night.

In a game that saw the Captains take an early lead, the Seahawks displayed resilience and nearly secured a draw, only to be denied by a last-gasp goal by Christopher Newport.

Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

The first goal of the evening came in the 23rd minute, as Mason Field capitalized on a rebound from Manzi Siibo’s shot, giving Christopher Newport a 1-0 advantage. St. Mary’s struggled to find the target in the first half but initiated a late surge with shots from first-year players Franco Reyes and Braden Kindred.

Heading into the second half, both teams were eager to find the back of the net. Goalkeepers Hayden Dewey for Christopher Newport and senior Matthew Kopsidas for St. Mary’s were tested but stood their ground. The defining moments of the match occurred in the game’s last 34 seconds.

Fifth-year captain Zack Glime, with an assist from Kindred, brought St. Mary’s back into contention at 88:26 with a breakaway goal, leveling the score. However, the elation was short-lived, as Christopher Newport’s Drew McWhinney found the net just 18 seconds later, securing a 2-1 victory for the Captains.

Looking at the statistics, the Captains held a slight edge in shots, with a 19-18 advantage, including an 8-5 lead in shots on goal. St. Mary’s secured a 3-2 advantage in corner kicks.

Matthew Kopsidas, the Seahawks’ goalkeeper, put up an impressive performance with six saves, while Zack Glime led his team with four shots, two of which were on target.

Christopher Newport, a force to be reckoned with in regional rankings, currently receives votes in the United Soccer Coaches Top 25 national poll and stands fourth in the Region VI poll. Goalkeeper Hayden Dewey contributed significantly to their victory, making four crucial saves and pushing the team’s record to 9-1-1 for the season. Mason Field was a standout player, recording five shots, three of which were on target.

The win takes Christopher Newport’s head-to-head record against the Seahawks to 22-4-2, demonstrating their historical dominance in this matchup.

The road ahead for the St. Mary’s College Seahawks doesn’t get any easier. Their upcoming games include a clash with Penn College on October 14 at 1 p.m. in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, followed by a challenging encounter against No. 2 Mary Washington on October 15 at 4 p.m. at JLR Stadium in St. Mary’s City, Maryland.

The Seahawks will undoubtedly be looking to regroup and rebound in these upcoming matches, hoping to put this heartbreaking loss to Christopher Newport behind them. While the outcome was disappointing, the determination and fight shown by the St. Mary’s College men’s soccer team is a testament to their competitive spirit and resilience on the field.

