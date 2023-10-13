MARYLAND, October 13, 2023 – As cooler temperatures sweep across Maryland, leaves are changing color, albeit at a subdued pace due to this year’s summer drought. Western Maryland, especially Garrett and Allegany counties, are feeling the chill as temperatures dip into the low 30s, signaling the onset of the autumn season. Melissa Nash, a Forester in Garrett and Allegany counties, anticipates that peak foliage is still on track for the end of the week. Still, she notes that this year’s colors lean more toward yellow and gold than the vibrant oranges and reds typically associated with fall.

The U.S. Forest Service explains that the cooler nights and gradual closing of veins in leaves have created ideal conditions for producing anthocyanin pigments, resulting in various reds, purples, and crimson hues. However, the effects of this year’s summer drought are causing delays in the leaf-changing process and muted colors in the forest canopies.

Sean Nolan, Forest Manager at Savage River State Forest, observes progress in Northern Garrett County but notes that recent rain and wind have caused many leaves to fall prematurely. While sugar and red maples show vibrant colors, the oaks remain predominantly green. Scott Campbell, Forest Manager at Potomac-Garrett State Forest, mentions that the recent cold temperatures, along with rainy and windy conditions, have led to many leaves falling, particularly among red maples and sugar maples.

In Frederick, Bob Study, Park Ranger Supervisor at Fort Frederick State Park, reports a slow transition with hints of gold and crimson starting to appear amidst the mostly green landscape.

Photo by Cate C., Garrett County

In Central Maryland, the landscape is gradually transforming into shades of amber and gold, with Rocks and Susquehanna state parks finally showcasing the changing foliage. Dave Gigliotti, Administrative Specialist, confirms that more change is noticeable in this region.

Northern Maryland, though still predominantly green, is seeing the first hints of autumn with some leaves showing red edges, rusty shades in oaks, and yellow tints from the beech trees, as reported by Shin Ae, Seasonal Park Ranger at Fair Hill Natural Resources Management Area and Bohemia River State Park. This year, the region is witnessing an abundance of fruit, referred to as a mast year, which is attracting wildlife and park guests.

Southern Maryland, known for its late transition to fall, is still immersed in verdant green. Chase Kolstrom, Project Forester, states that only specific tree species are beginning to change, while others are yet to display any signs of the fall transition.

For those seeking fall recreation, the annual Autumn Glory Festival, a five-day celebration, is underway in Oakland, voted one of the best small towns for fall foliage by Travel and Leisure. The festival, running through Sunday, October 15, offers fall foliage driving tours, craft and antique markets, a car show, a carnival, and more. The highlight of the event is the 56th Annual Autumn Glory Grand Feature Parade on Saturday, October 15. A full schedule of events can be found in the Autumn Glory Festival guidebook.

Additionally, skywatchers in Maryland have a treat in store as the “Ring of Fire” solar eclipse occurs on Saturday, October 14. While Maryland residents will only witness a partial eclipse, ranging from 30-40% depending on their location, it’s still a remarkable sight. As a safety reminder, it is crucial to use proper eye protection when viewing any form of solar eclipse, as looking directly at the sun can cause serious eye damage.

Maryland residents and visitors alike are encouraged to embrace the beauty of the autumn season while taking necessary precautions to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience.

