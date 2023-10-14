As the autumn season ushers in cooler weather, Maryland’s freshwater and marine fisheries are experiencing a surge in activity. Anglers are casting their lines, and the state’s fall trout stocking program is now well underway, offering enthusiasts an opportunity for thrilling put-and-take trout fishing adventures.

Weather Forecast: October 11 – October 17

For the week ahead, Maryland can expect moderate temperatures that gradually cool as the week progresses, with the weekend bringing windy and rainy conditions. These weather patterns are expected to contribute to a steady decline in surface water temperatures in the Chesapeake Bay, currently hovering in the upper 60s. The Bay’s rivers, however, are already running cooler at around 60 degrees, with the warmest waters concentrated in the main Bay. Salinity levels remain above average, and suitable oxygen conditions extend to the bay’s depths within Maryland’s portion of the Chesapeake Bay.

Flows in Maryland’s rivers and streams are expected to remain at average levels throughout the week. Above-average tidal currents are anticipated, attributed to the upcoming new moon on October 14. Most of Maryland’s Bay, rivers, and streams are forecasted to maintain average water clarity, which can be monitored on the Eyes on the Bay Satellite Maps.

As is customary, the best fishing areas can be further pinpointed by considering factors like underwater points, hard bottoms, drop-offs, and the presence of large schools of baitfish. For precise and up-to-date fishing conditions in specific areas, anglers can refer to Eyes on the Bay’s Click Before You Cast tool.

Upper Chesapeake Bay: Changing Conditions and Abundant Fishing Opportunities

Change is the operative word in the Upper Chesapeake Bay this week, reflecting shifts in weather, water temperatures, and fishing prospects. Anglers are currently finding striped bass excitement at the Conowingo Dam pool, where topwater lures, jerkbaits, and paddletails are the go-to choices. Fishing in the lower Susquehanna River below the dam pool also promises fun encounters with striped bass and smallmouth bass, whether wading or from small boats.

As autumn progresses, water temperatures in tidal rivers are rapidly dropping, now settling in the middle to low 60s. The departure of juvenile menhaden from these rivers will attract striped bass to the river mouths, especially near steep channel edges, where they’ll intercept the migrating baitfish. Cooler bay water temperatures are making it increasingly comfortable for striped bass to explore various locations in the upper Bay.

While striped bass can still be found near landmarks like the Key Bridge, the mouth of the Patapsco River, and Pooles Island, their concentration in these areas is decreasing as they become more confident in exploring the upper Bay. The Love Point rocks offer excellent opportunities for live-lining or jigging with soft plastics. Anglers are also witnessing breaking fish feasting on schools of small menhaden near the mouth of several tidal rivers, though these fish are generally smaller. For larger striped bass, anglers are advised to let their jigs fall below the breaking fish.

Anglers pursuing live-lining spot can secure bait inside Baltimore Harbor at Curtis Creek, the mouth of the Magothy River, and the west side of the Bay Bridge. White perch is also abundant in tidal rivers and creeks this week, with success achieved through casting small lures along shorelines or deploying bait such as grass shrimp, peeler crab, or pieces of bloodworm on bottom rigs.

Trolling is fast becoming a popular method for fishing as striped bass move freely throughout the upper Bay. Anglers are employing umbrella rigs adorned with sassy shads or spoons as teasers, trailed by swimshads or small spoons. These rigs are most effective when pulled behind heavy inline weights, as striped bass tend to be suspended near the bottom of channel edges.

Middle Bay: The Heart of Striped Bass Action

In the middle Bay, striped bass action begins at the Bay Bridge, where charter and private boats are gathering at the east side of the bridge during the morning at the 30-foot drop-off and the sewer pipe for live-lining and chumming. The Choptank River at Cambridge records water temperatures of about 65 degrees, prompting baitfish to exit the Choptank and other tidal rivers within the middle Bay. Juvenile menhaden, also known as peanut bunker, are a prime target as they migrate into the Bay, often trailed by diving gulls pointing the way to breaking fish, as striped bass force the menhaden to the surface.

Jigging with soft plastics and metal jigs provides an exhilarating method for catching striped bass. A fast-action rod paired with a fluorocarbon or monofilament leader rigged with a Duolock snap completes the setup. Soft plastic jigs and paddletails in chartreuse, yellow, and sparkle patterns are preferred, with jigs weighing around ?-ounce to an ounce, depending on factors such as current, depth, and wind drift. Metal jigs like Stingsilvers and Crippled Herrings are also in demand.

Trolling is a popular fall fishing tactic, with umbrella rigs pulled behind heavy inline weights as the primary choice to reach the depths along the main channel edges. Bucktails adorned with twistertails or diving crankbaits are often used to target shallower channel edges in the lower sections of tidal rivers.

White perch fishing remains excellent, especially in the Kent Narrows, although this trend may change in the coming weeks as cooler water temperatures compel white perch into deeper waters near the mouths of tidal rivers. Shallow water fishing offers a delightful experience for anglers, with speckled trout and puppy drum frequently encountered by those casting poppers, paddletails, and jerkbaits along the shorelines of tidal rivers and Bay shores.

Lower Bay: A Bounty of Striped Bass and More

Striped bass are scattered throughout the lower Bay, whether in the shallower waters near shorelines, the main channels, or tidal rivers. Trolling with umbrella rigs has yielded good results in the lower Potomac River, particularly along the steep channel edge near St. Clements Island and from St. Georges Island to Piney Point.

Anglers have been diversifying their trolling spreads with surgical tubes and Drone spoons behind planers in pursuit of bluefish, although these may become scarcer after an approaching storm. In the lower sections of tidal rivers, anglers have found productive spots for trolling along the drop-off edges at 15 to 25 feet, using bucktails with twistertails or diving crankbaits.

White perch fishing is thriving this week in the lower Patuxent River, though the numbers are starting to dwindle as the season progresses. Recreational crabbers continue to enjoy success, netting about half a bushel of crabs per outing, particularly in deeper waters of 12 feet or more.

Freshwater Fishing: Fall Trout Stocking in Full Swing

As anglers eagerly anticipate the fall season, Maryland’s trout stocking program is already in motion. Stocking events are posted on the day they occur and can be accessed on the trout stocking website. Anglers can also subscribe to an email notification service to stay updated on the latest stocking activities.

The upper Potomac River is experiencing low water levels this week, providing a prime opportunity for smallmouth bass fishing. As water temperatures have cooled, smallmouth bass have become more active. Crayfish, seeking new hiding spots as grass beds dwindle, have

