ANNAPOLIS, Md. – In a significant milestone for Chesapeake Bay conservation efforts, Governor Wes Moore announced today that Maryland has successfully planted over 1.7 billion juvenile oysters on sanctuary and public oyster fishery sites in the state’s portion of the bay this year. This achievement surpasses the ambitious 2023 planting goal and establishes a new annual record for oyster restoration in the region.

Since initiating its large-scale oyster restoration strategy in 2014, Maryland has partnered with various organizations, including watermen, scientists, academics, nonprofits, and state and federal government officials, to plant nearly 7 billion oysters. The state’s commitment to oyster restoration aligns with the Chesapeake Bay Watershed Agreement, focusing on replenishing oyster populations in five Bay tributaries. Oysters play a pivotal role in the ecosystem by filtering excess nutrients, providing habitat for marine species, and supporting Maryland’s commercial seafood industry. Governor Wes Moore. Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller, DNR Secretary Josh Kurtz, and other guests toured the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science’s Horn Point Laboratory in Cambridge to observe oysters grown for restoration this summer. Credit: Anthony Burrows / Maryland Department of Natural Resources

Governor Moore expressed his gratitude to the partner organizations and the dedicated staff of the Department of Natural Resources for their contributions to this significant accomplishment. He emphasized that the success of planting 1.7 billion oysters in a single year reflects the collective dedication to preserving this vital natural resource.

“In 2014, Maryland committed to restoring oyster populations in five Bay tributaries as part of the interstate Chesapeake Bay Watershed Agreement,” said Governor Moore. “Planting 1.7 billion oysters this year shows the success of the broad partnership of watermen, scientists, academics, nonprofits, and state and federal government officials dedicated to this vital natural resource and economic driver for Maryland.”

The oyster planting efforts are essential for the ecological benefits they provide and their economic impact. Oyster populations are a cornerstone of Maryland’s commercial seafood industry, contributing to annual harvests and supporting oyster aquaculture. Maryland Department of Natural Resources Secretary Josh Kurtz highlighted the positive effects of oyster planting on the environment and the economy.

“In recent years, we’ve seen several good natural spat sets for oysters, which have boosted the bivalves’ overall population as well as economic returns for harvesters and growers,” Secretary Kurtz stated. “Oyster planting efforts have enabled us to work toward a broader goal to increase the species’ population in Maryland for their ecological benefits.”

The success of Maryland’s oyster restoration efforts is a testament to the unwavering commitment of the state and its partners. Oyster Recovery Partnership Executive Director Ward Slacum commended the state’s dedication to Chesapeake Bay restoration and emphasized the need for unyielding determination to achieve meaningful results.

“It took three decades to plant 10 billion oysters in Maryland, and half of that was completed in the last decade,” said Slacum. “To achieve meaningful results for the Chesapeake Bay, we must be unyielding, and this year’s planting rate is a positive sign that Maryland is committed to Bay restoration.”

The University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science’s Horn Point Laboratory in Cambridge has played a crucial role in oyster production for large-scale restoration projects. These projects are carried out with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Oyster Recovery Partnership, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

In 2023, Maryland expanded its efforts by collaborating with several partners to raise oysters for planting in sanctuaries, private leases, and public oyster harvest grounds. These partners include Marylanders Grow Oysters, Oyster Gardening initiatives, the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, County Oyster Committees, Severn River Association, ShoreRivers, river associations, the St. Mary’s County Watermen’s Association, and private spat producers.

Of the 1.7 billion oysters planted this year, 1.03 billion were placed in oyster sanctuaries earmarked for large-scale restoration, 112.61 million were planted in smaller sanctuaries in Anne Arundel and Queen Anne’s County, 212.4 million were placed in the Eastern Bay region sanctuaries as part of the Department of Natural Resource’s Eastern Bay Project, and 455.25 million were distributed on public oyster grounds across the state.

University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science Interim President Bill Dennison highlighted the role of science and collaboration in achieving this record level of oyster production. He underlined the importance of understanding oyster biology and ecology to support restoring this vital species in the Chesapeake Bay.

“Our scientists have been working hard to optimize the production of oysters at our Horn Point hatchery, and it’s paying off,” said President Dennison. “We continue to use good science to understand oyster biology and ecology to support restoration of this key species in the Chesapeake Bay.”

Maryland’s dedication to oyster restoration is a model for environmental stewardship and collaboration among diverse stakeholders. With this year’s remarkable success in surpassing the planting goal, the state reaffirms its commitment to the long-term health of the Chesapeake Bay and its oyster populations.

