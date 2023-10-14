MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center, photographed in Clinton, MD, 14 September 2023.

Clinton, MD – MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center proudly announces the latest addition to its esteemed gastroenterology team, Dr. Robert J. Schenck, MD. Dr. Schenck brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the field, offering specialized care for a wide spectrum of gastrointestinal conditions.

With a dedicated focus on patient well-being, Dr. Schenck provides comprehensive care for individuals suffering from reflux disease, difficulty swallowing, inflammatory bowel disease, irritable bowel syndrome, and liver disease. He is also proficient in performing essential diagnostic procedures, including colonoscopies and upper endoscopies (EGDs).

His outstanding educational and professional background marks Dr. Schenck’s journey to becoming a prominent gastroenterologist. He earned his Doctor of Medicine degree from the prestigious University of Virginia School of Medicine in Charlottesville. Subsequently, he completed his internship and residency in internal medicine at the renowned McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University in Chicago, Illinois. His dedication to patient care led him to serve as a hospitalist at Northwestern University, Division of Hospital Medicine in Chicago, IL, before embarking on a fellowship in gastroenterology and hepatology at the University of Virginia.

One of the key tenets of Dr. Schenck’s medical philosophy is centered on patient-centric care. He emphasizes the importance of listening to each patient’s unique needs and concerns, leveraging his expertise to assist them in making the best decisions for their well-being. Dr. Schenck’s commitment to enhancing his patients’ digestive health and overall quality of life shines through in his approach to care.

“I have a patient-centered philosophy of care where I use my expertise to help guide patients to make the best decisions for themselves. Every patient is unique, and I believe it is essential to listen to each individual so I can help them reach the goals that are most important to them. I am passionate about improving my patient’s digestive health and their quality of life,” Dr. Schenck stated.

Patients seeking consultation with Dr. Schenck can schedule appointments at MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center and MedStar Health Gastroenterology at Brandywine. For appointments and inquiries, please call 301-877-4599.

Dr. Schenck’s arrival at MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center further solidifies the institution’s commitment to providing high-quality care and expertise in gastroenterology. Patients in the Clinton, MD, area can now benefit from Dr. Schenck’s dedication and expertise in addressing a wide range of gastrointestinal issues, ultimately working toward improved health and well-being.

This latest addition to the MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center’s gastroenterology team reflects their commitment to delivering top-tier healthcare services to the community with a patient-first approach. Dr. Schenck’s appointment is a testament to the hospital’s mission to ensure that patients receive the best care and access to leading medical professionals in the field.

For more information about MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center and its services, please visit MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center.

