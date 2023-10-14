The Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission (SMADC), under the umbrella of the Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland, is extending an open invitation to the regional agricultural community to submit topics for its upcoming Winter Round Table discussions. This event aims to create an inclusive and timely platform for discussions on matters of significance to the Southern Maryland farming community. Farmers, agricultural leaders, and partners from various agricultural organizations are encouraged to contribute their ideas and interests to shape the agenda for these vital discussions.

To promote collaboration and address pressing issues, SMADC actively seeks input from those directly involved in Southern Maryland’s vibrant agricultural sector. This initiative ensures that the Round Table discussions remain relevant and constructive for all participants. By gathering diverse perspectives and ideas, SMADC intends to foster an atmosphere of mutual understanding and shared knowledge.

To submit topics or areas of interest for consideration, interested parties are requested to complete the ‘Topics/Ideas Form’ on the News/Events page of the SMADC website, which can be found at SMADC.com. It is important to note that all topic/ideas forms must be submitted no later than October 30, 2023.

The Winter Round Table discussions are a key component of SMADC’s commitment to the Southern Maryland agricultural community. By providing this platform for discussion, they aim to ensure that the concerns, ideas, and innovations of local farmers and agricultural stakeholders are addressed effectively. The Round Table will serve as an invaluable resource to help shape the future of agriculture in the region and address emerging challenges and opportunities.

With this call for input, SMADC emphasizes the importance of community engagement and recognizing the wealth of knowledge and experience in the Southern Maryland farming community. The success of these discussions relies on the active participation and contributions of those directly impacted by the agricultural industry.

The ‘Topics/Ideas Form’ available on the SMADC website is a user-friendly way for individuals to share their thoughts and suggestions. This process allows contributors to outline the topics or areas they believe should be discussed during the Winter Round Table. These suggestions can encompass various subjects, ranging from agricultural practices and technology to policy and economic considerations.

The Winter Round Table discussions will take place in the coming months. The agenda will be carefully curated based on the topics and ideas submitted through the ‘Topics/Ideas Form.’ By addressing the specific needs and interests of the community, SMADC intends to foster meaningful and practical conversations that will benefit Southern Maryland’s agriculture sector.

In conclusion, the Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission’s Winter Round Table discussions are a valuable opportunity for the region’s farming community to engage in constructive dialogue and influence the future of agriculture in Southern Maryland. Farmers, agricultural leaders, and organization partners can help shape the agenda by actively participating in this initiative and ensuring that the discussions are relevant and beneficial to all.

To contribute topics or areas of interest, please visit the SMADC website at SMADC.com and complete the ‘Topics/Ideas Form’ by October 30, 2023. Your input is vital to the success of this event and the continued growth of Southern Maryland’s agricultural community.

