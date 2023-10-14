CALIFORNIA, MD – As the chill of fall and the crispness of winter loom on the horizon, the Southern Maryland Bluegrass Concert Series is set to make its grand return. With a lineup that promises to influence the next generation of Bluegrass enthusiasts in Southern Maryland, this series is not to be missed. The concerts will be hosted at the Calvert Elks Lodge #2620, conveniently located at 1015 Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick, MD.

The series will kick off on November 5, 2023, featuring some of the most promising women in Bluegrass music. The Price Sisters, hailing from Kentucky and recording for Del McCoury’s esteemed record label, have become a beacon of hope for the genre. With their playing style reminiscent of legends like Bill Monroe and the Bluegrass Boys, the twin sisters, Lauren and Leanna Price, are carrying the torch for Bluegrass music as it enters its eighth decade. Their classic Bluegrass roots are seamlessly blended with smooth and polished sibling harmonies, infusing the music with a fresh and contemporary appeal.

The Price Sisters’ journey into Bluegrass began with their parents singing traditional and old-time country songs. As they grew up, they naturally started singing together. At the age of eight, they were gifted instruments and began taking lessons. However, it wasn’t until their high school years that they developed a deep interest in Bluegrass. Their passion led them to attend numerous festivals and workshops. In 2016, the sisters signed with Rebel Records, releasing an EP later that year. Since then, they have toured professionally across the United States and internationally, captivating audiences in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and Canada.

While Lauren and Leanna shine as the faces of the band with their mesmerizing twin-sister harmony singing, they are backed by a group of accomplished musicians. These young multi-instrumentalists and vocalists bring a fresh and innovative sound to Bluegrass. Lauren is a five-time instructor at the Monroe Mandolin Camp and is highly sought after for music camps across North America. Leanna has been featured in Fiddler Magazine and Mandolin Café and is a regular fiddler on WSM’s Grand Ole Opry. Banjo player Trevor Holder was awarded first prize at the Old Fiddlers’ Convention in Galax, VA, in 2019. Bobby Osborne Jr on bass is no stranger to Bluegrass and country music, thanks to his work with his father, Bobby Osborne of the famed Osborne Brothers. Guitarist Conner Vlietstra is an award-winning multi-instrumentalist.

The Price Sisters have received recognition in esteemed publications such as No Depression magazine, Paste Magazine, For Folk’s Sake, The Bluegrass Situation, and have been featured on The Eddie Stubbs Show. They received glowing reviews in Bluegrass Unlimited magazine for their two Rebel Records CDs. As “Artists in Residence” for the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum in Owensboro, KY, Lauren and Leanna have brought their captivating bluegrass music to 24 area elementary schools. They have also graced the stages of notable events like ROMP, Del Fest, the University of Chicago’s Folklife Festival, and Bean Blossom. Currently, The Price Sisters have joined McCoury Music, and their upcoming record, produced by Ronnie McCoury, is highly anticipated.

The Southern Maryland Bluegrass Concert Series has an exciting lineup for its remaining concerts. On December 10, the series will feature an all-Christmas program with the Becky Buller Band, featuring Sirius/XM’s Ned Luberecki. In the months of January, February, and March, the series will witness the return of Lonesome River Band, The Grascals, and High Fidelity. On March 24, the crowd-pleasing Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out will take the stage, making a long-awaited return to the area. Closing the series for the first time is Dave Peterson & 1946, offering a traditionalist approach with classic Bluegrass.

For Bluegrass enthusiasts and music lovers, tickets are available at the door starting at noon for $23.00 per person, with children under 12 admitted free when accompanied by a paying adult. The concerts commence at 2:00 p.m., and the Calvert Elks Lodge will offer delectable food for sale during the event. For additional information, please call 301-737-3004 or visit the official website at www.somdbluegrass.com. Don’t miss this opportunity to experience the rich heritage of Bluegrass music with the Southern Maryland Bluegrass Concert Series.

