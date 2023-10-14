Fredericksburg, VA – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland Women’s Soccer Team (3-6-2) faced off against the Eagles of Mary Washington University (6-5-1) in a midweek non-conference matchup in Fredericksburg, Virginia, resulting in a 2-0 defeat for the Seahawks.

In a closely contested match, the Seahawks were trailing 1-0 after the first half, with Mary Washington’s Eliza Franklin delivering the Eagles’ opening goal through a well-executed penalty kick. St. Mary’s goalkeeper Emma Tawney showcased her prowess by making four crucial saves during the initial 45 minutes, preventing the Eagles from extending their lead.

The Seahawks’ defense exhibited resilience in the first half, keeping Mary Washington within reach as the teams headed into halftime. However, the second half saw the Eagles wasted no time pursuing a commanding lead. Jazzy Imanverdi swiftly found the back of the net three minutes into the new period, doubling the home team’s advantage.

Despite the Seahawks’ relentless efforts in the final 45 minutes, they could not capitalize on their opportunities. Keira O’Neail and Lily Mellendick both took shots during the second half, but their attempts failed to find the target. Emma Tawney continued to shine in goal, making three more crucial saves, ensuring St. Mary’s could hold Mary Washington at bay for the remainder of the game. The final score would ultimately read 2-0 in favor of Mary Washington.

When examining the box score, Emma Tawney emerged as a standout player, finishing the game with seven saves to her credit. Additionally, Keira O’Neail and Lilly Mellendick recorded shots, displaying the Seahawks’ persistent offensive efforts.

One noteworthy statistic is that the St. Mary’s College Women’s Soccer Team has consistently held their opponents to two goals or less in their last 10 consecutive games. This defensive resilience highlights the team’s determination to keep matches highly competitive and within reach.

The next challenge for the Seahawks awaits them on October 14th at 3:30 PM when they will face Penn College in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. This upcoming fixture allows the St. Mary’s team to regroup and bounce back, aiming for a more favorable outcome on the field.

The St. Mary’s College of Maryland Women’s Soccer Team faced a tough matchup against Mary Washington University, ultimately falling 2-0 in a hard-fought contest. While the Seahawks displayed solid defensive capabilities, Mary Washington’s early second-half goal ultimately proved to be the decisive factor in the match. As they look ahead to their next game, the Seahawks remain committed to their impressive defensive record, aiming for a more robust offensive performance in their upcoming clash with Penn College.

