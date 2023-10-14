Stevenson, MD – In a nonconference matchup, the St. Mary’s Volleyball team hit the road to face off against the Stevenson University Mustangs, resulting in a hard-fought battle with a 3-1 victory for Stevenson.

Set one saw an immediate burst of action, with Alayna Sievert of the Seahawks delivering a swift kill to secure the first point. However, the Mustangs quickly rallied, embarking on a four-point streak only interrupted by a kill from Grace Caudell (6-2). Stevenson continued to assert dominance, opening up a commanding 10-point gap (12-2). Though displaying remarkable resilience, the Seahawks could not bridge the divide, ultimately succumbing in the first set with a score of 25-8.

Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

The second set showcased a different narrative, with the Seahawks seizing the initiative. Grace Caudell and Alayna Sievert contributed significantly to their early three-point lead. As the set progressed, St. Mary’s extended their advantage to a formidable ten-point margin (12-2). Although the Mustangs mounted a comeback, drawing even at 23-23, a pivotal kill and an ace from Meghan Stevens ultimately secured the second set for the Seahawks.

Alayna Sievert continued to shine in the third set, opening with a service ace for St. Mary’s. Nevertheless, the Mustangs swiftly retaliated, forging a five-point gap (7-2). Despite the Seahawks’ spirited efforts, the third set went to Stevenson with a score of 25-13.

The fourth set witnessed a spirited start from Julia Bobrowski, who notched an early kill, followed by a service ace from Alayna Sievert (3-0). The Mustangs, however, remained unshaken, launching a six-point streak (6-3) and gradually widening the chasm between the two teams (15-9). The Seahawks, valiantly striving to close the gap, were ultimately defeated in the fourth and final set, scoring 25-12.

Amid this contest, Meghan Stevens led the Seahawks in kills, contributing eight, with Julia Bobrowski closely trailing with seven. On the defensive front, Alayna Sievert showcased her prowess, accumulating ten digs, while Camilla Galeano and Julia Bobrowski secured nine digs each.

Looking ahead, the St. Mary’s Volleyball team is gearing up to host the SMCM Tri-Match at the Michael P. O’Brien Athletics and Recreation Center Arena on Saturday, October 14th. This exciting event will feature matches against Penn State Abington and Hollins University, promising another thrilling chapter in the Seahawks’ season.

