WASHINGTON, D.C. — Environmental advocates have expressed concerns that proposed budget cuts to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) may slow down the cleanup of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), commonly referred to as “forever chemicals,” in public drinking water and military sites, both in Maryland and across the United States. The House Appropriations Committee’s budget for fiscal year 2024 includes a significant reduction in funding for the EPA, amounting to nearly $4 billion. This reduction represents a substantial 39% decrease from the current year, effectively driving funding levels back to those last seen in 1991.

John Reeder, the vice president for federal affairs at the Environmental Working Group, emphasized that when adjusting for inflation and considering constant dollars, the budget cut is far more severe. He stated, “If you account for inflation and look at constant dollars, this funding level would take EPA back 50 years, to the early days of the EPA. It’s a severe cut; it would devastate EPA.”

Earlier this year, The EPA had proposed a maximum limit of 4 parts per trillion for PFAS in drinking water. Over the summer, the agency analyzed drinking water sources and found PFAS levels exceeding the minimum reporting limit in over 400 public water supplies nationwide.

PFAS are commonly used in firefighting foam, and their prevalence has resulted in contamination in various military installations and their surrounding areas. The Department of Defense has identified 700 sites of concern, many of which have impacted groundwater. Notably, eight contaminated military sites in Maryland have been identified.

Reeder pointed out that the House budget proposal also includes a $500 million cut to the Department of Defense cleanup program. He expressed his concern, stating, “For the House to come in and cut it another $500 million will just absolutely result in more delay, more potential prolonged exposure for people in impacted communities, and ultimately, it’s shortsighted. The contamination will likely continue to spread in groundwater, and PFAS is harmful to health at very low levels.”

Research has indicated that exposure to PFAS is linked to various health problems, including developmental delays in children, immune system suppression, hormonal disruption, and an elevated risk of certain cancers.

The proposed budget cuts have raised alarm bells among environmental advocates, who argue that the potential reduction in funding for the EPA and the Department of Defense cleanup program could hinder efforts to address the PFAS contamination crisis. As discussions around the budget continue, many are closely watching the outcome to see whether the allocation of resources will be sufficient to tackle the pressing issue of PFAS contamination in public drinking water and military sites nationwide.

