The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has released alarming findings from this year’s juvenile striped bass survey, revealing a significant decline in the reproductive success of Maryland’s state fish, the striped bass, in the Chesapeake Bay. The 2023 young-of-year index has plummeted to a mere 1.0, contrasting the long-term average of 11.1.

The decline in striped bass reproduction is attributed to adverse environmental conditions, specifically warm and dry winters, and springs, that hinder the successful spawning and migration of these fish to freshwater habitats. Lynn Fegley, DNR’s Fisheries and Boating Director stated, “The warm, dry conditions in winter and spring during the past several years have not been conducive to the successful reproduction of fish that migrate to freshwater for spawning.” During the annual survey, Maryland Department of Natural Resources fishery managers examine 22 sites located in four major striped bass spawning areas. Maryland Department of Natural Resources photo

In response to this crisis, the DNR is collaborating with the Atlantic States Fisheries Commission to implement management actions to protect striped bass and enhance their spawning success. The Department is also considering additional state-specific measures to bolster protections within Maryland.

Efforts to revive the Atlantic Coast striped bass population have been ongoing for years, prompted by low spawning stock levels. The Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission has been at the forefront, managing the overall striped bass population along the Atlantic coast, including the Chesapeake Bay. In May, the Commission introduced an emergency measure prohibiting harvesting fish larger than 31 inches, a step designed to safeguard larger fish. In early 2024, the Commission will vote on additional regulatory changes to reduce striped bass fatalities resulting from coastwide fishing activities, including within the Chesapeake Bay.

Historically, adult striped bass have migrated to the Chesapeake Bay for spawning in April and May, coinciding with the arrival of zooplankton and microscopic food sources essential for larval striped bass. However, recent winters with below-average snowfalls have diminished snowmelt in rivers and streams, impacting the environment for striped bass spawning.

Research also indicates that warmer winters are altering the spring zooplankton production in the Chesapeake Bay, potentially affecting the survival of juvenile striped bass. Despite these challenges, historical data demonstrates that the striped bass population can quickly rebound under favorable environmental conditions.

Other anadromous species with similar spawning behavior, including white perch, yellow perch, and herring, have also experienced below-average reproduction this year. Fegley emphasized, “It’s important to remember that increasing the size of the striped bass stock does not guarantee strong reproduction. We will continue to work with other coastal states to rebuild the population so spawning can succeed when conditions are right.”

In the past, robust environmental conditions, such as heavy winter snowfalls or higher spring rainfalls, have contributed to more productive juvenile striped bass classes. Efforts to reduce nutrient pollution throughout the Bay watershed have also played a role in mitigating the effects of hypoxia on striped bass and other fish.

While the striped bass survey unveiled concerning results, there were some positive findings regarding other species in the Chesapeake Bay ecosystem. The survey, which involved capturing more than 47,000 fish of 63 different species, recorded increased abundance for menhaden and bay anchovy. Menhaden witnessed its highest abundance in over 30 years, while bay anchovy reached levels not seen since 1974. These two species are vital food sources for various fish and wildlife within the Bay.

This annual survey conducted by fishery managers examines 22 sites in four major striped bass spawning areas, including the Choptank, Nanticoke, and Potomac rivers and the Upper Chesapeake Bay. Biologists collect fish from these locations, yielding an index representing the average number of recently hatched striped bass captured in each sample.

The Virginia Institute of Marine Science conducts a similar survey in the southern portion of the Chesapeake Bay, contributing to the comprehensive understanding of the striped bass population’s challenges in this iconic American estuary.

