WALDORF, MD – The Charles County Economic Development Department is all set to host its much-anticipated annual Fall Meeting on Tuesday, November 7, at the Greater Waldorf Jaycees Community Center at 3090 Crain Highway, Waldorf. The event will run from 8 a.m. to noon, focusing on the theme of “Charles County: Advancing Workforce Together.”

In a post-pandemic world, businesses nationwide are struggling to attract and retain a skilled workforce. Workforce dynamics have seen a significant shift, and employers are under pressure to adapt their strategies to cater to the evolving needs of their employees. This year’s Fall Meeting, specially tailored for Charles County employers, aims to address these workforce challenges and provide valuable insights into strategies for nurturing and sustaining a skilled and diverse team.

Kelly Robertson-Slagle, Economic Development Director, expressed the department’s commitment to assisting local businesses in navigating the ever-changing landscape. She noted, “The 2023 Fall Meeting aims to provide local businesses with relevant tools, tips, and resources to enhance their workforce retention strategies, ensuring sustained growth and future success.”

The event’s lineup includes distinguished speakers who will shed light on the current workforce trends in Maryland and the essential resources needed for advancing prosperity through workforce development. Maryland Secretary of Labor Portia Wu is set to be the opening speaker, offering her perspective on workplace trends in the state.

Keynoting the event will be Brad Little-Turner, President and CEO of the National Association of Workforce Boards. Little-Turner will emphasize the critical role that resources play in accelerating the impact of workforce development.

“CharlesChats” will be a segment of the event that features workforce development leaders. These experts will explore the challenges and opportunities of developing a skilled and diverse workforce. Their insights are intended to provide attendees with a deeper understanding of the evolving workforce landscape in Charles County.

In addition to the informative discussions, a Circle of Services panel will spotlight the partner resources available to businesses, further aiding employers in their quest to build and maintain a robust workforce. The Charles County Economic Development Department will also present an economic development update, highlighting the latest developments in the local economy.

To ensure that interested individuals have all the information they need about the Fall Meeting and to register for the event, the Charles County Economic Development Department has provided a dedicated webpage. You can find more details and registration information by visiting the EDD website at https://www.meetcharlescounty.com/fall-meeting-2023/.

The annual Fall Meeting promises to be a valuable resource for Charles County employers as they navigate the ever-changing workforce landscape and seek to adapt and thrive in the post-pandemic economy. With a lineup of expert speakers and valuable insights, attendees will surely gain the knowledge and tools they need to advance their workforce strategies and secure future success.

Like this: Like Loading...