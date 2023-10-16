La Plata, Maryland – In a recent Board of Education meeting held on October 10, the Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) honored five exceptional staff members for their unwavering commitment to the school system and their dedication to student success. Handpicked by their respective school principals, these individuals exemplify the spirit of excellence in teaching and learning, reaffirming their vital roles within the CCPS community.

The distinguished honorees for this month are Jennifer Gibala of Mary H. Matula Elementary School, Heather Hartman-Jansen of Milton M. Somers Middle School, Dr. Joanna Hobbs of Maurice J. McDonough High School, Cornelia "Connie" Jerman-Webb of Gale-Bailey Elementary School, and Katrina Spriggs of Arthur Middleton Elementary School.

Jennifer Gibala, a fourth-grade teacher at Matula Elementary, shines as a model of dedication, professionalism, and a fervent work ethic. Renowned as a master teacher, Gibala graciously opens her classroom for colleagues across the district to observe her exceptional teaching methods. Despite extensive experience, she seeks opportunities to refine her teaching skills and understanding. As stated by Carrie Richardson, Matula’s principal, “Jenny is also comfortable asking questions to ensure her level of understanding.” Over the years, Gibala has served as the fourth-grade team leader, math team coach, and captain of the school’s Relay for Life team. Her invaluable contributions to Matula extend further as she recently accepted a position on the school’s professional learning team, offering her expertise to others.

Heather Hartman-Jansen, a school librarian with a decade of service at Milton M. Somers Middle School, remains unwavering in her commitment to professional growth. Continually seeking opportunities for improvement, she actively participates in classes and workshops offered by professional organizations, staying updated with the latest developments in library and book-related news. Hartman-Jansen is an active member of the Maryland Association of School Librarians (MASL), the American Association of School Librarians, and the American Library Association. Her dedication to the field was recognized in 2021 when she was named part of the School Librarians of the Year cohort by MASL. She also serves on MASL’s Black-Eyed Susan Committee for Grades 6 to 8.

Dr. Joanna Hobbs, the school librarian at Maurice J. McDonough High School, demonstrates remarkable leadership and collaboration with classroom teachers, ensuring a supportive environment for instructional practice. Darnell Russell, McDonough’s Principal, acknowledges her outstanding contributions, saying, “She is a leader amongst the staff.” Dr. Hobbs is not only known for her academic accomplishments but also for her extensive community involvement. She sponsors the school’s award-winning “It’s Academic” team, the Key Club, and numerous student celebrations. While achieving her doctorate in higher education leadership from Notre Dame of Maryland University, Dr. Hobbs also serves as a Praxis teacher mentor, tutoring students during school hours and on weekends. Her tireless efforts are reflected in coordinating events and aligning the library catalog with various commemorations, making an invaluable contribution to the school community.

At Gale-Bailey Elementary School, Cornelia “Connie” Jerman-Webb plays a pivotal role as one of the first staff members students encounter each morning. Tangie Scales, Gale-Bailey’s principal, praises her dedication as she oversees the car rider line, warmly greeting students as they arrive. Scales receives emails each year expressing gratitude for the service provided by Jerman-Webb. Beyond her special education instructional assistant role, Jerman-Webb frequently goes above and beyond to assist students and staff. Her remarkable problem-solving skills and proactive approach have made her an indispensable member of the Gale-Bailey community, where she has dedicated 25 years of her career.

Katrina Spriggs, the school counselor at Arthur Middleton Elementary, stands out for her continuous efforts to enhance the well-being of students and staff. She has been instrumental in organizing the school’s Holiday Connection program, which has provided essential support to over 100 students and their families during the winter holidays by offering food, clothes, and toys. Spriggs also collaborates with community organizations throughout the school year to provide much-needed assistance to needy families. Her genuine concern for students is reflected in her impressive knowledge of all 600 students by name, a testament to her dedication. Beyond her counseling duties, Spriggs organizes events such as the Boo Thru trunk-or-treat and a Go-Getters teacher group. Her commitment to professional development is evident through her recent participation with the American School Counselor Association, further contributing to the growth of Charles County Public Schools.

These five remarkable educators and staff members exemplify the commitment and dedication that are the cornerstones of Charles County Public Schools. Their contributions are appreciated by their respective school communities and the larger Charles County community. Their selfless dedication and passion for education help make CCPS a beacon of excellence in the world of education.

