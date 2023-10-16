Sometimes, even getting a postcard to the intended recipient is a nightmare, so imagine the challenges of shipping oversized goods. While mailing a letter typically only involves a trip to the post office and potentially a ‘return to sender’ issue, oversized shipments are more challenging.

From logistics to regulatory compliance, not to mention costs and specialized handling techniques—in short, a lot goes into getting an oversized shipment to its intended destination. We’ll look at navigating the challenges of oversized shipment logistics and a few solutions that can help you overcome these obstacles.

Challenges of Shipping Oversized Loads

Shipping items that exceed weight and size limits come with unique challenges. Here’s a look at some of the common ones companies often face.

Meeting Regulatory and Legal Requirements

There are almost always regulatory and legal requirements whenever you ship something locally or overseas. These regulations also vary depending on the country. Even shipping from state to state can present legal challenges.

Before creating an address label and setting an expected delivery date, you will want to research the various compliance regulations. This way, you can avoid fines and delays, along with the potential seizure of the oversized container.

You will also want to partner with an experienced freight and logistics company to ensure you can safely navigate this common challenge.

Infrastructure Challenges

Okay, so you don’t have to worry about getting the oversized shipment on a boat or train. All you need to do is get the shipment from your company to the recipient. The transport vehicle is secure, and all should be good to go.

Unfortunately, you forgot to check the delivery route. Now, the transport is stuck in front of a low overpass or bridge. Maybe the weight of the shipment and delivery vehicle exceeds the intended route’s limit. This is an issue you want to avoid. After all, can you imagine trying to reverse or turn around while hauling an oversized load? It can be a nightmare and hazardous to everyone involved.

You can avoid this challenge by taking the time to plan your route carefully. You may not be able to take the shortest route, but you don’t have to worry about getting stuck under an overpass.

Identifying road weight limits and bridge and overpass maximum clearance levels will ensure the oversized load arrives safely and on time. If the shipment comes from overseas, ensure the port can handle the large load.

Have the Right Equipment

Having the right equipment to handle an oversized load involves more than employing extra staff and a large vehicle. Think about how you’re going to load and unload the oversized shipment. You can’t expect a few employees to handle it without specialized equipment. Not only is it virtually impossible, but it’s also dangerous and potentially violates safety codes.

Finding and securing the right equipment can also be challenging. You are all set if you’re fortunate enough to have cranes, forklifts, and the necessary rigging tools on site. If you don’t, it’s time to contact an equipment rental supplier. Another option is farming the job out to a third party. However, you will want to research before partnering with a moving company.

Make sure the company has access to the necessary equipment and trained personnel. You will also want to check their safety record and make sure whoever you partner with carries insurance. The insurance protects you if something happens to the load and anyone moving or transporting it from one location to the next.

Consider Costs

You’re probably aware that oversized shipments are significantly more expensive than standard-size packages. However, the extent of the costs can be surprising.

There are charges for equipment rental, permits, and escorts. You will need at least one escort traveling with the shipment. Don’t forget about the costs associated with route planning. Even if you own the necessary equipment, you still have expenses associated with running the machinery. Added personnel to help handle the large load should also be factored into the total costs.

While there’s very little you can do about cost challenges, you can help prevent additional unexpected expenses. Partnering with a third-party logistics expert can help keep costs at a minimum.

The Load is Late or Lost

You can probably understand how an oversized load can be delivered late. However, comprehending how an oversized shipment can become lost is a little more complicated. After all, it’s enormous. How do you lose something that may have trouble fitting underneath an overpass? Surprisingly, oversized loads go missing more often than you may expect.

Shipments often go missing due to poor logistics and tracking. You want to use a robust transportation management system to avoid this issue. This way, regardless of how many shipments you’re tracking at a time, you always know their precise location. This way, you aren’t making phone calls to customers apologizing for late or lost deliveries.

Safety is Always Paramount

Regardless of the shipment’s size, you always want safety protocols, which is especially important when dealing with oversized shipments. Flashing lights on vehicles and escort cars is a start. You also want to attach warning flags and signs to all vehicles to ensure other drivers know to expect to pass an oversized load.

The shipment must also be adequately secured with straps belts, and possibly covered with a tarp. Don’t forget to check with local safety ordinances, which vary from state to state.

With Planning, You Can Overcome Oversized Shipping Challenges

Overcoming these various oversized shipping challenges can seem like a daunting task at first glance. However, you can safely ship oversized loads with research and careful planning.

Don’t forget about investing in a robust tracking system; you don’t want to lose your oversized shipment in a container storage yard.

