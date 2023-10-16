In collaboration with the Maryland Department of Agriculture and the Maryland Farm Bureau, the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration is reminding motorists of the importance of sharing the road with large farm equipment as the state’s fall harvest is in full swing. The initiative aims to reduce accidents involving slow-moving farm machinery, which becomes more prevalent as daylight hours decrease during the harvest season.

Transportation Secretary Paul J. Wiedefeld emphasized the significance of this safety campaign, stating, “During harvest season, as daylight hours get shorter, we all need to be especially attentive and patient in our farm communities. Our farmers work hard and play a vital role in Maryland’s economy. Let’s all share the road and do our part to keep them, and ourselves, safe on our roadways.”

Maryland boasts over 12,000 working farms, and during the harvest period, spanning from September through November, farmers frequently utilize combines and other large, slow-moving equipment to carry out their essential tasks. Unfortunately, in the past three years, there have been over 160 accidents involving farm equipment on Maryland roads, making it crucial for motorists to exercise caution and diligence.

Secretary of Agriculture Kevin Atticks underlined the importance of being considerate towards farmers during this busy season, noting, “Fall harvest is a busy time for Maryland farmers, which often includes moving farm equipment from one location to another. Please remember this as you travel Maryland roads, especially rural areas.”

State Highway Administrator William Pines further stressed the significance of the safety campaign, explaining that “large farm equipment can take up both lanes, in some cases, on two-lane roads and is often slow-moving and limits sight distance for highway users.”

When encountering farm equipment on the road, motorists must understand that the farmer operating it recognizes that your journey might be delayed. In such cases, farmers may pull off the road at the first available, safe location to allow drivers to pass. However, it is essential not to assume that the farmer can immediately move aside, as road shoulders may be soft, wet, steep, or otherwise unsuitable for heavy farm vehicles.

To ensure the safety of all road users, here are some key tips for motorists:

Pass Farm Equipment with Extreme Caution: Avoid passing them while navigating turns, on hills, or where sight distance is limited. Be Mindful of Vehicles Behind You: Recognize that other drivers may also attempt to pass the slow-moving equipment. Respect No Passing Zones: Do not pass within designated “No Passing Zones” or within 100 feet of any intersection, railroad grade crossing, bridge, elevation structure, or tunnel. Don’t Assume a Right Turn: If a farm vehicle pulls to the right side of the road, it may not necessarily be turning right or indicating that you can pass. Due to the size of some farm implements, wide left turns may be necessary. Always check for the operator’s hand signals and the left side of the road for signs of turning, such as gates, driveways, or any place a farm vehicle may be maneuvering.

Maryland Farm Bureau President Wayne Stafford highlighted farmers’ commitment to road safety and requested assistance from fellow motorists, saying, “Maryland farmers take the necessary safety precautions to safeguard themselves and fellow Maryland drivers while navigating our roads. But we need your help, too. Please stand with our hardworking farmers during harvest by remaining vigilant and paying attention to the slow-moving vehicles and farm equipment that share our roadways.”

For additional information on agricultural practices in Maryland, road safety, and the Maryland Farm Bureau, visit Maryland Department of Agriculture, Maryland State Highway Administration, or Maryland Farm Bureau. Ensuring safety on the road is a shared responsibility, and by following these guidelines, we can help make Maryland’s roads safer for all.

