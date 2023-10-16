Randy Thomas Dindlebeck, a 27-year-old resident of Mechanicsville Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office

Leonardtown, MD (October 15, 2023) – In a stern judgment handed down, State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling announced 28-year-old Randy Dindlebeck of Mechanicsville, Maryland, was sentenced to 75 years in prison, with 24 years of active incarceration. The sentence comes following his conviction in May 2023 by a St. Mary’s County jury for a series of sexual abuses against a minor that occurred between July and September 2021.

Dindlebeck’s conviction came after a three-day jury trial and the subsequent sentencing hearing, during which the victim’s mother passionately requested the maximum penalty of 75 years. The State fully supported the mother’s plea, citing Dindlebeck’s egregious breach of trust and the heinous nature of the offenses.

The sentencing details are as follows:

Count 1, Sex Abuse of a Minor : Dindlebeck received a 25-year sentence, with 15 years to be actively served.

: Dindlebeck received a 25-year sentence, with 15 years to be actively served. Count 2, Sex Offense Third Degree : A 10-year sentence, with 3 years of active incarceration.

: A 10-year sentence, with 3 years of active incarceration. Count 3, Sex Offense Third Degree : Another 10-year sentence, with 3 years actively served.

: Another 10-year sentence, with 3 years actively served. Count 4, Sex Offense Third Degree : A 10-year sentence, with 3 years of active incarceration.

: A 10-year sentence, with 3 years of active incarceration. Count 5, Sex Offense Third Degree : Dindlebeck received a 10-year sentence with a suspension.

: Dindlebeck received a 10-year sentence with a suspension. Count 6, Sex Offense Third Degree: Another 10-year sentence with a suspension.

Each sentence will run consecutively, culminating in 75 years in prison, with 24 years to be actively served. Furthermore, Randy Dindlebeck must register as a sex offender for life.

Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Sarah Proctor, who serves as the Chief of the Special Victims Unit, diligently prosecuted the case on behalf of the citizens of St. Mary’s County. Detective Corporal Trevor Teague of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office played a pivotal role as the lead investigator in the case.

The Honorable Joseph Stanalonis, who presided over the proceedings, emphasized the seriousness of the crimes and delivered the sentence following the gravity of the offenses.

This case serves as a stark reminder of the legal system’s commitment to ensuring justice for victims of sexual abuse and the severe consequences that perpetrators can face when convicted. The sentencing of Randy Dindlebeck sends a clear message that such heinous crimes will not be tolerated in St. Mary’s County, Maryland and that the judicial system will take resolute action to protect the rights and well-being of minors and vulnerable individuals.

