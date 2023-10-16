The Recovery Centers of America-Capital Region’s 2nd Annual Recovery Homecoming 2023 took place on Saturday, October 14, 2023, drawing a diverse crowd of individuals in recovery and their families. The event, hosted by RCA Capital Region, unfolded at the RCA Capital Region premises from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM EST.

This uplifting occasion served as a platform for individuals on their recovery journeys to celebrate their progress and reconnect with their peers. A vibrant atmosphere filled with joy, music, games, and culinary delights made it a memorable gathering for all attendees.

A Family-Friendly Celebration

The Recovery Homecoming 2023 was family-friendly, emphasizing inclusivity and a sense of community. Children were heartily welcomed, underlining the event’s commitment to family values.

“The Recovery Homecoming is for alumni to come back where some or most started their recovery journey. I love to see the alumni get together and talk about their times at RCA,” said Senior RCA-Capital REgion Alumni Coordinator Loreal Hamilton.

Moreover, the event came with a special treat – admission, and food were graciously provided by RCA and the Alumni Association. This meant that attendees could enjoy the festivities without any financial burden.

Local Vendor Support

The Recovery Homecoming also showcased local vendors selling recovery-inspired merchandise. The aim was to support these local businesses and offer attendees an opportunity to purchase items that resonate with their recovery journeys. If you’re a vendor and would like to reserve a spot for the next event, contacting Loreal Hamilton at lohamilton@recoverycoa.com or calling/texting 240-229-6395 is the way to secure your space.

Speakers and Testimonials

The Recovery Homecoming featured inspirational speakers who shared their recovery journeys. Among them were Chappel C., celebrating 9 months of sobriety; Allison B., with 1 1/2 years of sobriety; Shawn S., marking 4 years of sobriety; and Pat E., with an impressive 34 years of sobriety. Their wisdom and resilience resonated with the attendees, providing hope and encouragement for those on their paths to recovery.

Personal Reflections

Ashlie C., one of the event’s attendees, shared her profound experience: “This meant to me bringing myself back to my savior. It reminded me where I left a dark side of hopelessness behind and gained a rebirth for another chance at the true meaning of life.”

Ashlie emphasized the importance of such events, saying, “I believe it is critical to host these types of events so others in recovery can not only remember where they ‘came from,’ but to deeply feel the process they have diligently worked so hard for. It’s the connection with those alike also in recovery that keeps that strong welcoming bond going.”

Opening Remarks and Food Delights

The event began with a warm welcome and opening remarks from Loreal Hamilton, Senior Alumni Coordinator; Tammy Marinaccio, Group Facilitator; Leslie Cross, and Kenneth White, Clinical Coordinator. These remarks set the tone for an afternoon filled with camaraderie and celebration.

Food was generously provided by Unidine and Sweet Tooth Funnel Cakes, satisfying attendees’ appetites with a delicious array of culinary delights.

The 2nd Annual Recovery Homecoming 2023 was a resounding success, bringing together a community of individuals committed to their recovery journeys. Through inspirational speakers, shared experiences, and a spirit of togetherness, the event reinforced the importance of these gatherings in supporting those in recovery. The Capital Region looks forward to future homecomings, where individuals can continue to celebrate their recovery and rekindle the bonds that keep them strong on their paths to sobriety.

