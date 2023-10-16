Williamsport, PA – In a tightly contested United East Conference matchup, the St. Mary’s College of Maryland Women’s Soccer Team (3-6-3) faced off against Penn College (8-1-7), resulting in a 0-0 stalemate at the end of the game. Both teams fought valiantly to secure a victory, but the outstanding goalkeeping and strong defense held them at bay.

The first half of the game witnessed both the Wildcats and Seahawks locked in a defensive struggle with no goals to show. St. Mary’s had a few promising opportunities to break the deadlock early on. Cicely Clark, in particular, launched a shot on goal only three minutes into the game. However, the Penn College goalkeeper, displaying remarkable reflexes, made the crucial save. Morgan Kresslein also came close to finding the net with a header, but her attempt was thwarted, ensuring the scoreline remained level.

Credit: St. Mary's College of Maryland

Kylie Wells, the Seahawks’ goalkeeper, was a formidable presence in the first half, making three vital saves to keep her team in contention. Her performance between the posts was instrumental in maintaining the goalless draw.

The second half saw St. Mary’s turning up the heat, bombarding Penn College with three shots on goal. Flor Katz-Starr, Diana Clay, and Cicely Clark all had excellent opportunities to put St. Mary’s in the lead within the first ten minutes of the half. Despite their relentless efforts, the Seahawks could not break through, largely due to the exceptional goalkeeping displayed by Penn College.

Cicely Clark was a driving force for the Seahawk offense in the second half, consistently testing the opposition’s defense. Clark fired off three shots on goal, one of which came dangerously close to breaking the deadlock in the 73rd minute, only to be thwarted by the Penn College goalkeeper.

In the 75th minute, Mia McKenzie had a golden opportunity to secure a lead for St. Mary’s, but her shot was expertly saved by the Wildcats’ goalkeeper, keeping the match level at 0-0.

Kylie Wells, the Seahawks’ goalkeeper, played a pivotal role in preserving the tie in the 87th minute, making her seventh save of the game to deny any late-game heroics from Penn College.

Reviewing the statistics, Morgan Kresslein and Cicely Clark led the charge for St. Mary’s with four shots each, while Kylie Wells delivered an outstanding performance in goal with seven saves.

Looking ahead, the St. Mary’s College of Maryland Women’s Soccer Team will be gearing up for their next encounter. They are set to face Bryn Mawr on October 18 at 7:00 p.m. in St. Mary’s City, Maryland. As the season progresses, the Seahawks will undoubtedly seek to convert their opportunities into victories and climb the United East Conference rankings.

