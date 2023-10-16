In a commanding display of skill and teamwork, the St. Mary’s College of Maryland field hockey team, led by sophomore forward Brenna Ziegler, continued their undefeated streak in the Atlantic East Conference with an emphatic 8-0 victory over Manhattanville College on Saturday. The win improved St. Mary’s College’s record to 8-5 overall and 3-0 in the AEC, marking their second consecutive 8-0 shutout in the conference. Meanwhile, Manhattanville College’s struggles continued, dropping to 3-9 overall and 0-3 in the AEC.

Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

Ziegler, a rising star for the Seahawks, stole the show by recording her second career hat trick. The action kicked off at 10:12 when Ziegler netted her first goal of the day, capitalizing on a pass from sophomore midfielder Josie Shermeyer. St. Mary’s continued to assert dominance, extending their lead to 4-0 in the second period with goals from sophomores Jena Vanskiver, Emma Watkins, and senior forward Hayden Kesner.

The junior captain, Charlotte Horn, played a pivotal role in the Seahawk’s offensive onslaught, assisting on two goals by Ziegler and another by senior captain Audrey Dickens. Ziegler completed her hat trick in the fourth period with an assist from sophomore forward Briana Allen. At the same time, first-year Katharine O’Brien notched her first collegiate goal with an assist from first-year midfielder Tori Hampton.

Statistically, St. Mary’s displayed complete dominance. They outshot Manhattanville 33-1, with 23 of those shots on goal. Additionally, the Seahawks held a 14-2 advantage in penalty corners. The Valiants of Manhattanville managed just a single shot, coming from Felicity Williams, which missed its mark.

Brenna Ziegler’s performance was undoubtedly the match’s highlight, as she scored a hat trick for the second time in her career against Manhattanville. The junior captain, Charlotte Horn, achieved a career-best with two assists in a single game, while Audrey Dickens contributed a season-high three points with a goal and an assist.

In the defensive end, junior Kaley Christman and first-years Caroline McDonald and Payden Knoll combined efforts to secure the team’s fifth shutout of the season. This victory marked St. Mary’s fourth consecutive win over the Valiants, bringing their record to 4-2.

On the other side, Manhattanville’s goalkeeper, Cat Morgan, made nine saves during her 45 minutes of play before Florence Harrison took over for the final 15 minutes and managed to make six stops.

Looking ahead, the St. Mary’s College of Maryland field hockey team will aim to maintain their winning momentum as they face Cabrini (6-7, 1-2 AEC) on October 18 at JLR Stadium in St. Mary’s City, Maryland, with the game set to start at 4:30 p.m. The Seahawks will look to extend their winning streak and continue their dominance in the Atlantic East Conference.

