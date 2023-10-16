Charles County, MD – In a significant development, Charles County Sheriff’s detectives from the Narcotics Enforcement Section have apprehended and charged a suspect with manslaughter concerning a fatal fentanyl overdose case. On December 12, 2022, a tragic incident unfolded when George Liddle Jr., aged 20, succumbed to a fentanyl overdose in Marbury, MD. The ensuing investigation identified the individual responsible for providing the deadly substance to Liddle.

Derick Szero Proctor, aged 40, hailing from Pomfret. Credit: Charles County Sheriff's Office

Following a comprehensive investigation, the case was presented to a Charles County Grand Jury, which subsequently returned an indictment against Derick Szero Proctor, aged 40, hailing from Pomfret. The indictment charges Proctor with manslaughter, marking a significant step in pursuing justice for the victim and his family. Furthermore, Proctor faces an additional possession charge with the intent to distribute drugs.

Derick Szero Proctor was taken into custody on October 6, 2023, and charged with the manslaughter case. He is currently being held at the Charles County Detention Center without the possibility of bond, pending further legal proceedings. The arrest and charges against Proctor represent a critical milestone in addressing the alarming rise in fatal fentanyl overdoses in the region.

The tragic incident involving George Liddle Jr. is emblematic of the growing fentanyl crisis gripping communities across the United States. Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, is significantly more potent and dangerous than other opioids, and its prevalence on the illicit drug market has led to a surge in overdose deaths in recent years.

Detectives from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, Narcotics Enforcement Section took swift and resolute action to investigate the circumstances surrounding Liddle’s tragic overdose. Their dedication and perseverance in identifying the individual responsible for providing the fatal substance have led to the arrest of Derick Szero Proctor, who now faces serious charges for his alleged role in the death of George Liddle Jr.

The investigation into this case remains ongoing as authorities continue their efforts to gather all relevant evidence and information. Anyone with additional information of this case is urged to come forward and cooperate with law enforcement.

Authorities actively seek information that may aid in furthering their investigation and ensuring that justice is served for the victim and their family.

This case underscores the critical need for law enforcement and public health agencies to collaborate in addressing the fentanyl epidemic and its devastating consequences. The arrest of Derick Szero Proctor is a significant step towards holding those responsible for contributing to the opioid crisis accountable for their actions.

As the legal proceedings continue, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office remains committed to combatting the proliferation of fentanyl and its impact on the community. This case is a stark reminder of the urgency to address the opioid crisis through a multi-faceted approach that includes law enforcement, public health initiatives, and education.

The apprehension and charging of Derick Szero Proctor in connection with the manslaughter of George Liddle Jr. is an essential development in the fight against the opioid crisis in Charles County. It is anticipated that this case will serve as a deterrence against those who engage in the illicit distribution of dangerous drugs and as a symbol of justice for victims and their families affected by the devastating consequences of fentanyl overdoses.

Like this: Like Loading...