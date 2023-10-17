La Plata, Maryland – In an impressive display of skill and teamwork, the College of Southern Maryland (CSM) Hawks women’s volleyball team swept the Anne Arundel Community College Riverhawks in a commanding 3-0 victory on October 12, solidifying their position as a dominant force in the region.

The Hawks, who have been on a remarkable winning streak, showcased their prowess by winning the sets with scores of 25-18, 25-13, and 25-13. This triumph extended their winning streak and improved their overall record to an impressive 18-2. It’s worth noting that CSM’s 18 wins this season mark a significant milestone for the program, as it’s the highest number of victories they’ve achieved in a single season since 2010, when they boasted a record of 24-12.

Credit: College of Southern Maryland

Freshman right-side hitter and setter Maria Peña, played a pivotal role in the team’s success, leading CSM in kills with an impressive tally of 12. Meanwhile, sophomore outside hitter Ellyssa Fultz and sophomore setter/right-side hitter Lillian Reynolds contributed eight kills each. Reynolds also showcased her playmaking abilities by providing 28 crucial assists.

The serving game was on point for CSM, with Maria Peña and freshman defensive specialist Katrina Swanson delivering three service aces each, adding to the Riverhawks’ woes.

In addition to her setting expertise, Lillian Reynolds also demonstrated her prowess in defense, leading CSM in digs with a career-high 18. Joining her in the defensive effort, Maria Peña, Katrina Swanson, and sophomore defensive specialist Alyssa Powell recorded 14 digs each. Freshman middle blocker Leah Quade impressed with two solo blocks, tying her season-high and further solidifying CSM’s all-around performance.

The Hawks’ victory extends their winning streak to an impressive seven matches in a row, marking the second time they’ve achieved this feat this season. Their initial success came as they opened the season with an eight-match win streak, setting the stage for a remarkable year.

CSM now holds a commendable record of 12-2 in Region 20 Division II, and their focus is now firmly on the upcoming region tournament, which is set to begin next week. With their outstanding performance and unwavering determination, the Hawks are undoubtedly a force to be reckoned with in collegiate women’s volleyball. Their recent achievements are a testament to their dedication and skill, and they look poised for continued success as they pursue their goals in the region tournament and beyond.

