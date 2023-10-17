Patuxent River, MD, October 16, 2023 – The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD) marked a significant milestone in the realm of cybersecurity on October 16, 2023, with the inauguration of the Department of Defense’s cutting-edge National Cyber Range at Naval Air Station Patuxent River. This state-of-the-art facility is poised to become a pivotal asset for the entire Department of Defense, defense partners, and other agencies dedicated to enhancing cybersecurity training and testing initiatives.

The National Cyber Range, unveiled in a ribbon-cutting ceremony, will play a critical role in fortifying the cybersecurity infrastructure of the United States military, ultimately safeguarding the future of flight lines and air wings. NAWCAD’s Executive Director, Steve Cricchi, emphasized the importance of this facility, stating, “NAWCAD’s National Cyber Range is an American asset that makes flight lines and air wings of the future safer and stronger. This wide-reaching investment protects warfighters from increasingly advanced cyber enemies—something we can all feel proud of.”

Navy commanders, executives, and other leaders cut the ribbon on the Department of Defense’s newest National Cyber Range dedicated to bolstering the cyber security of defense aviation’s aircraft and subsystems during a ceremony at Naval Air Station Patuxent River in Maryland on Oct. 16, 2023. Operated by the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, the new cyber range is one of four defense test facilities advancing the digital resiliency of American military systems. Maryland Congressman Rep. Steny Hoyer (fourth from the right) joined the inaugural ceremony. Credit: Todd Frantom / U.S. Navy

Cyber ranges are virtual environments designed to assist technology developers in assessing their systems for digital vulnerabilities and improving protection against cyberattacks, using realistic scenarios in a secure setting. The primary focus of the newly established NAWCAD facility is to advance cyber testing and training endeavors specifically tailored to aircraft, their subsystems, and supporting technologies.

John Ross, NAWCAD’s National Cyber Range Deputy Director, emphasized the need for cybersecurity in defense technology, stating, “On top of being the most capable, defense technology is also required to be cyber resilient. We harden warfighter systems by performing vulnerability assessments and recommending mitigations—ultimately preventing adversaries from stealing our data or defeating our technology.”

NAWCAD’s National Cyber Range represents a significant expansion of the Department of Defense’s capacity for cyber testing and training. It is expected to significantly reduce the time required for testing, benefiting the nation’s defense readiness. This aircraft- and subsystem-focused facility joins the ranks of three other ranges in the National Cyber Range Complex, each specializing in primary areas: Eglin, dedicated to the Air Force; Charleston, focused on sea-based technologies for submarines and ships; and Orlando, supporting the DOD’s operational mission force training.

This integrated network of cyber ranges adheres to rigorous standards, utilizing a common core architecture and toolset. It enables system tests across all classification levels, facilitates distributed test events on land or at sea, and supports exercises of varying scales.

Establishing the National Cyber Range at Naval Air Station Patuxent River is projected to bring in more than $20 million in revenue to St. Mary’s County and generate multiple job opportunities across various sectors. The range’s operations will necessitate a skilled workforce, including computer engineers, scientists, cybersecurity experts, cyber test and evaluation professionals, and business experts.

Notably, this significant initiative further solidifies NAWCAD’s role as the largest employer in southern Maryland, reinforcing its position as the region’s leading source of STEM jobs.

The National Cyber Range is the latest addition to a series of developmental test facilities established through a long-standing partnership between NAWCAD and the Office of the Secretary of Defense’s Test Resource Management Center.

For more information on how your test team can leverage the National Cyber Range, please get in touch with John R. Ross at (301) 342-6035.

The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, employing over 17,000 military, civilian, and contract personnel, is entrusted with operating test ranges, laboratories, and aircraft to support test, evaluation, research, development, and sustainment of all systems utilized by the Navy and Marine Corps. With headquarters in Patuxent River, Maryland, the command also maintains major sites in St. Inigoes, Maryland, Lakehurst, New Jersey, and Orlando, Florida.

