Southern Maryland- As the leaves turn and the air crisps, anglers in Southern Maryland are reaping the rewards of the autumn fishing season. Whether casting lures in the shallows or trying your hand at crabbing, the region’s waters have something in store for everyone.

For lure casters, the Patuxent, Potomac, and Bay shorelines are proving to be hotspots, especially during the golden hours of dusk and dawn on sunny days. But don’t be discouraged by overcast skies and rain, as fish are striking all day long in these conditions. Stripers and slot reds are the primary catch of the day, making for an exciting outing. For beach fishermen, the mouths of creeks and inlets along the Patuxent River offer stripers, puppy drum, and white perch. An interesting tidbit for beachgoers is that the fish seem to find a 1/4-ounce white Beetle Spin irresistible. everywhere Alex with typical striper from the Patuxent. Shore fishermen at dusk and dawn are loading up casting all sorts of lures to hungry fish. Allen with nice rock from the PATUXENT, caught casting popper to the shoreline Spot, trout, and croaker still in the Patuxent. Capt Bernie on the Shea-D- Lady got these Sunday on Bloodworms under poor conditions enduring high winds. Mike Bowen shows off a catch of perch that took an orange Beetle Spin tipped with a bit of Fishbite.

The white perch population is strong in the creeks for lure casters and bottom fishermen. This resilient species continues providing anglers opportunities to enjoy their favorite pastime.

As the calendar inches closer to November, crabbers are enjoying a bountiful season. The crabs have grown big and heavy, and they eagerly take the bait of fresh alewives in crab pots. While these crabs may not be a staple of Thanksgiving dinners, their larger and meatier size makes them a delectable treat for those who savor these crustaceans.

For trollers, there is no shortage of success using small umbrella rigs, tandem bucktails, and paddle tail jigs in the rivers. The bluefish are putting up a good fight, giving anglers a run for their money and adding excitement to their trips.

Rockfish enthusiasts gather along the Potomac, particularly between Ragged Point and the 301 bridge. As the water cools down, these rockfish will embark on their seasonal migration down the river. Come December, breaking fish will be a common sight from the Triangle in the bay near the mouth of the Potomac to Smith Creek.

Lastly, for those who prefer freshwater angling, St. Mary’s Lake and local ponds serve up an array of species. Bass, crappie, and pickerel are all actively biting, providing a welcome challenge for those who seek the tranquility of freshwater fishing.

This fishing report comes courtesy of Ken Lamb of St. Mary’s Tacklebox, a local expert who knows the ins and outs of Southern Maryland’s fishing scene. As the fall season progresses, anglers in the region have plenty of opportunities to make the most of the bountiful waters and create lasting memories in the great outdoors.

So, whether you’re a seasoned angler or someone looking to dip their toes into the world of fishing, there’s no better time than now to grab your gear, head to the waters of Southern Maryland, and make the most of this abundant and exciting season.

