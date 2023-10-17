ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – In a closely contested match, the St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s soccer team (6-5-3) fought valiantly. Still, it succumbed to Division III’s second-ranked team, the University of Mary Washington (11-1-2), in a non-conference showdown on Sunday evening, October 15.

The game opened with both teams displaying determination and skill. In the second minute, Mary Washington came out firing, with Carter Berg testing the senior captain, Matthew Kopsidas of St. Mary’s. The Seahawks countered in the 11th minute when fifth-year captain Zack Glime attempted to chip the ball over the 6-2 frame of Mary Washington’s goalkeeper, Freddy Rogers.

Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

However, it was the University of Mary Washington that drew first blood. Josh Kirkland netted the opening goal at 23:13, capitalizing on a short pass from Carter Berg. Five minutes later, Kirkland struck again, this time with an assist from Diego Guzman, extending the Eagles’ lead to 2-0.

St. Mary’s College broke through in the 42nd minute when junior forward Abdoul Anounkou provided a diagonal pass to first-year midfielder Braden Kindred. Kindred fired a shot into the lower right corner, past a diving Rogers, giving the visitors a glimmer of hope and sending them into the halftime break trailing 2-1.

The second half of the match saw the Eagles outshooting the Seahawks 13-6, with a 4-1 advantage on goal. However, Matthew Kopsidas, St. Mary’s senior captain, displayed exceptional goalkeeping skills, working diligently to keep his team within striking distance.

St. Mary’s College came agonizingly close to equalizing in the 86th minute when Zack Glime’s shot struck the near post and bounced back out into the center of the penalty box. The Seahawks continued to press for an equalizer, but the University of Mary Washington’s defense held firm.

In the match’s dying moments, junior forward Alex Ochman made a final effort to level the score. Still, the Eagles’ goalkeeper, Freddy Rogers, denied the attempt, securing a hard-fought victory for the University of Mary Washington.

Despite their resilience, St. Mary’s College was outshot 23-11, with the University of Mary Washington maintaining a 9-4 advantage in shots on goal. The Eagles also dominated in corner kicks, holding the Seahawks to zero.

Kopsidas completed the match with seven crucial saves for the St. Mary’s College Seahawks, while Alex Ochman led the team with four shots.

On the other side, University of Mary Washington’s Freddy Rogers recorded three saves, and Josh Kirkland shone with a game-best six shots.

The St. Mary’s College men’s soccer team will be looking to bounce back in their next match, scheduled for October 17 against Gallaudet (0-11, 0-4 AEC). The game will begin at St. Mary’s City, Md., in JLR Stadium, kicking off at 4:30 p.m.

In a thrilling contest showcasing both teams’ determination and skill, the University of Mary Washington secured a valuable victory. At the same time, St. Mary’s College of Maryland will aim to regroup and come back stronger in their upcoming fixture against Gallaudet.

