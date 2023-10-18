LANCASTER, Pa. – In a recent announcement made by the Atlantic East Conference office on Monday afternoon, sophomore Brenna Ziegler from St. Mary’s College of Maryland, hailing from Newark, Delaware, has been named the Atlantic East Conference Field Hockey Offensive Player of the Week. Additionally, senior captain Audrey Dickens, who calls Phoenix, Maryland her home, landed on the weekly honor roll.

Ziegler’s stellar performance over the past week made her a standout candidate for the Offensive Player of the Week accolade. She achieved a remarkable feat, scoring seven goals and providing an assist in three consecutive games. The 5-foot-9 forward kick-started her week by netting both of St. Mary’s goals in a hard-fought battle against the University of Mary Washington on October 9, though they narrowly lost 3-2. She continued her outstanding form with another pair of goals during an 8-0 conference victory against Neumann University on October 11. Ziegler concluded her remarkable week by equalling her career-best record of three goals and accumulating a total of seven points in an 8-0 league win at Manhattanville College on October 14.

With a season tally of 12 goals and 27 points, Ziegler has firmly established herself as a key player in the Atlantic East, currently holding the third spot in the league’s rankings for goals and fourth for total points.

Audrey Dickens, the senior captain, was also recognized for her contributions. In the midst of St. Mary’s 2-1 week, she added a goal and two assists to her team’s accomplishments. Her key role in the 8-0 win at Manhattanville was particularly significant, where she not only scored a goal but also provided an assist, amassing a season-best three points. Her defensive skills also played a crucial role in limiting the opponents to a mere three goals on 12 shots, with 10 of them being on target, leading to a remarkable team Goals Against Average (GAA) of 1.00.

As for the St. Mary’s College field hockey team, they hold a promising record of 8 wins and 5 losses, and an impressive 3-0 standing in the Atlantic East Conference. The Seahawks are poised for another exciting matchup, scheduled for this Wednesday, October 18, as they welcome Cabrini University to the Jamie L. Roberts Stadium for a conference showdown set to commence at 4:30 p.m. This game holds special significance as it has been dedicated to Rock Recovery, an organization that provides nationwide support for individuals struggling with eating disorders.

2023 Atlantic East Conference Field Hockey Offensive Players of the Week

Sept. 5 – Caroline Gallagher, Cabrini, Sr., M

Sept. 11 – Caroline Gallagher, Cabrini, Sr., M

Sept. 18 – Olivia Headley, Gwynedd Mercy, Sr., F

Sept. 25 – Dariane Jones, Marywood, So., M

Oct. 2 – Caroline Gallagher, Cabrini, Sr., M

Oct. 9 – Cydney Lahr, Marywood, Sr., F/M

Oct. 16 – Brenna Ziegler , St. Mary’s, So., F

2023 Atlantic East Conference Field Hockey Weekly Honor Roll

Sept. 5 – Briana Allen , St. Mary’s, So., F and Megan Keaveney, Manhattanville, Gr., F

and Megan Keaveney, Manhattanville, Gr., F Sept. 11 – Corrin Hasty, Marywood, Jr., D and Madalyn Bonner, Immaculata, Jr., D

Sept. 18 – Courtney Keith, Cabrini, Jr., GK; Cydney Lahr, Marywood, Sr., F/M; Julia Levase, Immaculata, Jr., GK; and Morgan McClintock, Cabrini, Jr., M

Sept. 25 – Cat Morgan, Manhattanville, Sr., GK and Corrin Hasty, Marywood, Jr., D

Oct. 2 – Laura Filchner, Gwynedd Mercy, Jr., M; Keira Guinan, Manhattanville, Fy., F; and Dariane Jones, Marywood, Jr., M

Oct. 9 – Caroline Gallagher, Cabrini, Sr., M; Charlotte Horn , St. Mary’s, Jr., D ; Cassie Slusser, Marywood, Jr., M/D; and Brenna Ziegler , St. Mary’s, So., F

Caroline Gallagher, Cabrini, Sr., M; ; Cassie Slusser, Marywood, Jr., M/D; and Oct. 16 – Audrey Dickens , St. Mary’s, Sr., M; Della George, Immaculata, Jr., D/M; Cydney Lahr, Marywood, Sr., F/M; and Cassie Slusser, Marywood, Jr., M/D

