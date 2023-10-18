MARYLAND, October 17, 2023 – As the autumn season unfolds, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources is reminding hunters that various small game hunting seasons are already underway or set to open in the coming weeks. These opportunities provide a different experience for outdoor enthusiasts, offering generous seasons and bag limits for species like squirrels, rabbits, and fall turkeys.

“Although many hunters focus on deer during this time of year, other species can also provide excellent opportunities to make memories afield,” said Karina Stonesifer, the Director of Wildlife and Heritage Service. “Small game hunting can be particularly enjoyable for hunters who relish a more active and fast-paced style of hunting.”

Squirrel hunting season opened on September 2, granting hunters the chance to pursue this nimble species. With a bag limit of six squirrels per day, it’s an ideal opportunity for those seeking an exciting and challenging pursuit. However, it’s essential to note that the Delmarva fox squirrel is not included in this season, as it remains protected to ensure population recovery.

Squirrels are prevalent throughout Maryland, particularly in areas where mast-producing trees, such as oaks, are abundant. With a season that remains open until February 29, there’s ample time for hunters to venture into the woods in search of these agile creatures.

Rabbit hunting enthusiasts won’t have to wait much longer, as rabbit season kicks off on November 4, offering a bag limit of four rabbits per day. Just like squirrel hunting, the rabbit season extends until February 29, ensuring ample opportunities to engage in this traditional pursuit.

For those residing in Garrett, Allegany, and Washington counties, the fall turkey hunting season is set to open on October 28, continuing through November 5. Hunters will be allowed to harvest one turkey each, presenting a thrilling challenge. It’s important to be aware that on the same date, October 28, bear and deer muzzleloader (Region B) seasons will also open. While fluorescent orange clothing is not mandatory for turkey hunting, it is highly recommended to enhance visibility and safety.

Bird hunters should take note that the bobwhite quail season remains closed on public lands situated east of the Susquehanna River and Chesapeake Bay.

To ensure a successful and lawful hunting experience, hunters can find comprehensive information regarding hunting regulations, check-in procedures, and public land hunting in the “Guide to Hunting and Trapping in Maryland.” This guide serves as an essential resource for hunters, providing all the necessary information to enjoy their outdoor pursuits while adhering to the state’s regulations.

With these diverse small game hunting opportunities and a wealth of information available, Maryland offers hunters a unique chance to explore the great outdoors and make cherished memories during the autumn season. Whether it’s the thrill of squirrel or rabbit hunting or the challenge of pursuing fall turkeys, Maryland’s natural beauty and abundant wildlife await hunters eager to embrace the adventure.

