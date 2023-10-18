LANHAM, N.Y. – St. Mary’s College of Maryland’s Junior Michael Wade, a standout in men’s cross country, has been awarded the United East Conference (UEC) Men’s Cross Country Athlete of the Week for the third time this season. The announcement was made by the league office on Tuesday, October 17.

Wade, hailing from Woodstock, Md., and serving as captain, displayed an exceptional performance at the Aubrey Shenk Invitational hosted by Gettysburg College on October 14. Wade’s exceptional skills and dedication made him the first St. Mary’s College runner to cross the finish line at this challenging event, covering an 8K course. His remarkable time of 26 minutes and 10.1 seconds marked yet another personal record, solidifying his status as a force to be reckoned with in the world of college cross country.

Wade’s outstanding effort propelled the Seahawks to an impressive 18th-place finish among 26 competing teams. In a field that featured 267 runners, he clinched the 28th position, showcasing his consistent excellence in cross country races.

Notably, this remarkable feat wasn’t without a significant improvement in Wade’s own records. He managed to surpass his previous personal best by a remarkable 18.3 seconds, setting a new bar for his future performances. Wade’s dedication and hard work have clearly paid off in the form of an impressive string of accolades and personal achievements throughout the season.

St. Mary’s College of Maryland’s men’s cross country team, led by Michael Wade, now looks ahead to their next challenge. On October 28, they are scheduled to compete in the United East Conference Championships, hosted by Cairns University at Core Creek Park in Langhorne, Pa. The men’s race is set to commence at 10 a.m., and the Seahawks will be eager to build upon their recent success and strive for more outstanding results.

Wade’s consistent and outstanding performance in the UEC Men’s Cross Country has made him a noteworthy figure in the world of college athletics. With his third UEC Athlete of the Week honor, he continues to represent the dedication and excellence of the St. Mary’s College of Maryland’s cross country program. As he continues to set new personal records and lead his team to success, Michael Wade’s future in cross country certainly appears promising and laden with potential for even greater achievements in the sport.

