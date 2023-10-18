PATUXENT RIVER, Md. – The Naval Aircrew Systems Program Office (PMA-202) is taking a significant leap in advancing aircrew performance by initiating trials of innovative rotary wing and tilt aircrew survival vest systems. These new vests aim to provide a lightweight, less bulky, and ergonomically improved solution for pilots and aircrew.

The primary objectives of this testing program are to reduce overheating issues, enhance overall comfort, and mitigate the risk of both short and long-term back and neck injuries that can be caused by the legacy survival vest systems’ bulkiness and imbalanced weight. The Naval Aircrew Systems Program Office (PMA-202) aircrew survival vest team is collecting data from ongoing fleet assessments to evaluate a new rotary wing and tilt rotor aircrew survival vest system intended to optimize aircrew performance with a lighter, less bulky and more ergonomically suitable solution. The team recently completed assessments of the new vest systems with Helicopter Mine Countermeasures Squadron 15 at Naval Station Norfolk, Va.

Captain Carey Castelein, the program manager at PMA-202, stressed the importance of adapting to the evolving demands of extended missions, stating, “As mission lengths continue to increase, it’s imperative that we integrate new design features and provide vest systems that meet fleet requirements in a comfortable, lightweight solution.”

The evaluation process for the new vest systems involves a number of pilots, aircrew members, and maintainers from MH-60R, MH-60S, MH-53E, and CMV-22 aircraft. They are actively participating in the assessments to ensure that these new solutions meet their specific needs and contribute to improved operational capabilities. This approach includes real-time user feedback, with pilots and aircrew testing the new vest systems during flights and providing invaluable insights into the features that work well and areas that require improvement.

Cindy Stead, the Aircrew Survival Vest team lead at PMA-202, emphasized the comprehensive nature of the initiative, stating, “Through research, test, and fleet assessments, our team will determine the best possible solution to optimize aircrew performance with a lighter, less bulky, and more buoyant system, taking into account performance and user feedback.”

The key criteria for these new survival vests include comfort during extended wear, prevention of overheating, even weight distribution, proper fit, and the ability to facilitate in-cockpit visual scanning and physical mobility. Additionally, the vests are required to offer buoyancy for post-crash survival and evasion scenarios.

The fleet assessments for these new aircrew survival vests commenced on the West Coast during the summer and are scheduled to continue on the East Coast over the coming months. Depending on the unique mission requirements of aircrews, the Navy may deploy multiple types of survival vests after the conclusion of the fleet assessments.

PMA-202, also known as the Naval Aircrew Systems program office, plays a vital role in enhancing the effectiveness of warfighters by developing and delivering innovative solutions. These solutions directly support aircrew members, aviation maintainers, and aircraft passengers in the performance of their missions. The PMA-202 portfolio encompasses various programs, including personal protective equipment, combat survivability and perseverance, physiological episode protection, visual situational awareness, ejection and crash survivability, and egress, as well as chemical biological defense exposure protection.

The ongoing efforts to improve aircrew survival vest systems reflect the commitment of the U.S. Navy to prioritize the safety, comfort, and operational efficiency of its personnel. As these tests progress, the Navy moves closer to providing its aircrew with state-of-the-art equipment that will undoubtedly enhance their performance and overall well-being.

