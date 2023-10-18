North Beach, Maryland – Local artisans, Lonnie Harkins and Donna Tizol, are gearing up to unveil their diverse talents at the ArtWorks@7th gallery, showcasing a unique collection of scratchboard art. The exhibition, aptly titled “An Itch to Scratch,” features the mesmerizing results of their artistic endeavors.

The artistic duo, hailing from Southern Maryland, has made a name for themselves across various mediums. Lonnie Harkins boasts an impressive portfolio, which spans photography, pottery, and jewelry design. In contrast, Donna Tizol’s expertise lies in acrylic and watercolor painting and the intricate craft of collage. However, they have chosen to focus on their scratchboard creations for this showcase.

Scratchboard, a meticulous form of direct engraving, entails the careful removal of black ink from specially treated boards to reveal the white clay layer beneath, using a variety of sharp knives and tools. Lonnie Harkins, known for his intricate attention to detail, sometimes infuses his works with colored inks, as exemplified by his piece “Waiting to Pounce.” Donna Tizol, on the other hand, prefers the captivating contrast of black and white, allowing shadows to play a pivotal role, as vividly portrayed in “Eye on You.”

Art enthusiasts and the curious alike are invited to join the artists for the grand unveiling at the opening reception on Saturday, November 4th, from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM. The event will not only provide an opportunity to admire the scratchboard art but also offer a delightful spread of refreshments and light fare. Attendees will also have the chance to receive giveaway note cards (while supplies last) and enter a drawing to win the coveted “Just Ducky” beach towel.

Supporting local artists like Lonnie Harkins and Donna Tizol has a profound impact on the community. Money spent within the local economy continues to bolster the economic foundation of the entire area. Small local businesses, including artists and galleries, play an indispensable role in strengthening neighborhoods and fostering a sense of community. The duo behind “An Itch to Scratch” has consistently demonstrated their commitment to local causes by participating in art shows, conducting workshops, and generously contributing their art to fundraisers.

ArtWorks@7th, the gallery hosting this compelling exhibition, is conveniently located at 8905 Chesapeake Avenue, near 2nd Street, in North Beach, Maryland. The gallery is open from Thursday through Sunday, between the hours of 11:00 AM and 5:00 PM, allowing visitors ample time to explore the captivating world of scratchboard art created by Lonnie Harkins and Donna Tizol.

In the spirit of supporting local artists and celebrating their creative prowess, the “An Itch to Scratch” exhibition promises to be a testament to the boundless artistic talent flourishing in Southern Maryland. The unique and meticulous artistry showcased in this event is sure to captivate the imagination of those who appreciate fine artistry, and the artists behind it are excited to share their creative journey with the community.

For more information and updates, you can visit ArtWorks@7th’s website at ArtWorks@7th.

