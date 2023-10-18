LEONARDTOWN, MD (October 17, 2023) – St. Mary’s County, Maryland, is on the brink of a transportation revolution as state officials, led by Maryland Transportation Secretary Paul J. Wiedefeld, unveiled a groundbreaking transportation plan on October 17, 2023. The six-year Draft FY 2024-2029 Consolidated Transportation Program, with a staggering budget of $21.2 billion, is designed to bring about a safer, cleaner, more efficient, and accessible transportation system, significantly impacting the county.

Secretary Wiedefeld expressed his excitement for the project, underlining its crucial role in enhancing the local community’s quality of life, stating, “Delivering safe, reliable, equitable, and sustainable transportation is critical to St. Mary’s County’s economic well-being and the overall vitality of the region. That mission inspires this Draft CTP.”

The comprehensive plan focuses on maintaining existing infrastructure and allocating substantial funds for expanding transit opportunities and supporting the country’s economic growth. It addresses various facets of transportation, including mobility, safety, equity, environmental stewardship, and economic growth, promoting a holistic approach to the county’s transportation needs.

One of the noteworthy features of this plan is its commitment to environmental sustainability. It earmarks funds for electric vehicle infrastructure and investments in transitioning to zero-emission transit buses and other carbon reduction initiatives, thereby positioning St. Mary’s County as a regional leader in addressing climate goals.

The Draft Consolidated Transportation Program also promotes Transit-Oriented Development (TOD), aimed at spurring economic growth in transit corridors within the county. Furthermore, it supports Complete Streets, an initiative that seeks to make St. Mary’s County’s roadways safer and more accessible for all users, reducing roadway fatalities and injuries.

The plan outlines investments in various transportation modes funded by the Transportation Trust Fund, such as the Maryland Aviation Administration, Maryland Port Administration, Maryland Transit Administration, Motor Vehicle Administration, State Highway Administration, and The Secretary’s Office. Additionally, it includes Maryland’s investments in the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, specifically focusing on improving connectivity within St. Mary’s County.

In a significant development, the Maryland Transportation Authority contributes an extra $2.7 billion, separate from the Transportation Trust Fund, to finance, operate, maintain, improve, and protect its toll facilities. This funding will be pivotal in enhancing the county’s overall transportation network.

On Tuesday, local officials and transportation authorities convened in St. Mary’s County to discuss the specific projects affecting the region. State Highway Administrator William Pines highlighted completed projects and ongoing efforts in the area. Key projects included the $31.3 million widening and safety improvements along MD 5 from Camp Brown Road to the Lake Conoy Causeway and MD 5 improvements in Great Mills between MD 471 and MD 246, part of a $26.5 million “gateway” project tailored to benefit the residents of St. Mary’s County.

Administrator Pines also discussed studying clearance requirements for a potential future replacement of the Thomas Johnson Memorial Bridge, a project with direct implications for the county. Another highlight was Governor Wes Moore announced over $25 million in federal and state grants for bicycle, pedestrian, and trail projects across Maryland, including the Three Notch Trail in St. Mary’s County. These investments are expected to boost the county’s connectivity and recreational opportunities significantly.

Maryland Transportation Authority Executive Director Joey Sagal spoke about the completion of the new Nice-Middleton Bridge and the ongoing removal of the former span’s superstructure, which will continue into 2024. Materials from the old bridge will be repurposed to create artificial reef sites, enhancing aquatic shelter and marine life habitat in the county’s coastal areas.

The Draft Consolidated Transportation Program also includes several allocations for St. Mary’s County, including $1.4 million in operating and capital grants to support county transit operations, $34,000 in highway safety grants to law enforcement agencies, and $10,000 for an environmental assessment at St. Mary’s County Regional Airport, all of which will significantly benefit the local community.

This meeting in St. Mary’s County was part of a comprehensive tour undertaken by the Maryland Department of Transportation across all 23 Maryland counties and Baltimore City. The tour aims to discuss the funding plan with local officials and gather input from the public, continuing into November. After the tour’s conclusion in January, the Draft FY 2024-2029 Consolidated Transportation Program will be finalized and submitted for consideration during the 2024 General Assembly session.

For further details and to access the full Draft FY 2024-2029 Consolidated Transportation Program, please visit the official website at ctp.maryland.gov. Thanks to this ambitious transportation plan, St. Mary’s County residents can look forward to a brighter and more connected future.

Like this: Like Loading...