Waldorf, MD – In an effort to establish an attendance zone for the upcoming Elementary School No. 23, Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) has introduced the members of its redistricting committee. The move signifies a significant step in the development of the new school and ensuring a smooth transition for the local community.

At the October 10 Board of Education meeting, CCPS unveiled the diverse group of individuals who will form the redistricting committee. The committee is composed of eight parents representing CCPS elementary schools, two parents from CCPS middle schools, one parent from a CCPS high school, and three community members. Notably, all members were selected through a random electronic process, emphasizing the commitment to fairness and inclusivity in the redistricting process.

Facilitating the committee will be Steve Andritz, CCPS Director of Planning and Construction, and Jason Tonkins, CCPS Director of Transportation. Their guidance will be pivotal as the committee embarks on the task of developing two alternative plans for establishing an attendance zone for the eagerly anticipated Elementary School No. 23.

Construction at the school site, situated off St. Charles Parkway in White Plains, is already in progress. The state-of-the-art 94,000 square-foot facility is slated to open its doors at the beginning of the 2025-2026 school year, providing accommodation for up to 778 students. This development is poised to address the growing educational needs of the local community.

To ensure transparency and community involvement, CCPS will host a pivotal community meeting regarding the redistricting process. The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, October 25, at St. Charles High School in Waldorf, located at 5305 Piney Church Road. The meeting will occur in the school auditorium, with attendees encouraged to use the parking lot situated near the auditorium and gymnasium entrance for convenience.

During this meeting, CCPS staff will provide attendees with a comprehensive overview of the redistricting process, a detailed timeline of the redistricting proceedings, and insights into the upcoming efforts the committee will undertake to establish the attendance zone. Importantly, this meeting will be livestreamed on the CCPS website at www.ccboe.com, ensuring that even those unable to attend in person can stay informed.

Following the staff presentation, attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions and share their comments, offering a platform for community input in this critical process. This approach underscores CCPS’s dedication to fostering a sense of community involvement and transparency in the redistricting initiative.

For further information, CCPS has created a dedicated redistricting page on its website, which can be accessed at https://www.ccboe.com/parents/redistricting-elementary-school. This resource offers a comprehensive repository of information for parents, students, and community members to stay updated on the latest developments and progress of the Elementary School No. 23 attendance zone redistricting process.

The establishment of the redistricting committee and the upcoming community meeting mark crucial milestones in the path toward creating a cohesive and well-defined attendance zone for the new Elementary School No. 23. CCPS remains committed to engaging the community and ensuring a smooth transition for all stakeholders involved in this significant educational development.

Like this: Like Loading...