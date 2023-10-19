La Plata, MD – The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) Hawks women’s soccer team put on a remarkable performance, shutting out the Sweet Briar College Vixens with a resounding 10-0 victory on October 15. The game, characterized by stellar offensive play and solid defense, showcased the Hawks’ prowess in Region 20 Division II play.

The match featured an outstanding display of talent, with freshman forward/midfielder Megan Hinton stealing the spotlight with her second hat trick of the season. Hinton’s incredible performance in the first half left no room for doubt regarding her scoring abilities. In the 19th minute, she netted her first goal, thanks to an assist from sophomore midfielder/defender Madelyn Minichino. Just a minute later, Hinton struck again, recording her second goal. Her final goal of the match came in the 38th minute, orchestrated by a precise entry pass from freshman midfielder/defender Zoi Whitsett, who set Hinton up for a precise shot into the bottom-left corner of the net.

The Hawks’ offensive prowess extended beyond Hinton, with six other players making significant contributions to the scoreline. Zoi Whitsett, the dynamic freshman midfielder/defender, followed closely behind Hinton, scoring two goals and providing an assist. Freshman forward Alexis Corcoran wasted no time, kick-starting the scoring spree for CSM just three minutes into the game and also chipping in with two assists.

Notably, sophomore defender/midfielder Brooke Portzen and freshman defender Brooklyn Beebe each secured their first goals of the season, adding to the Hawks’ impressive tally. Freshman defender Cali Barber also joined the scoring brigade, marking her third goal of the year. Madelyn Minichino, who earlier assisted Hinton, found the back of the net herself, further underlining the Hawks’ well-rounded offensive performance.

The Hawks’ goalkeepers, led by freshman Natalie Schiavone in the first half and sophomore Ashley Cox in the second half, exhibited solid composure and skill. Schiavone made three crucial saves on three shots, while Cox added five more saves during her time in the net, ensuring that the Vixens remained scoreless throughout the match.

In terms of shots, the Hawks dominated Sweet Briar, outshooting their opponents by a significant margin with a count of 51 shots against Sweet Briar’s eight. This remarkable feat marked the highest number of shots attempted by CSM in a game since October 8, 2019, when they unleashed 55 shots against the CCBC Catonsville Cardinals.

With this impressive win, the CSM Hawks improved their season record to 6-3-2 overall and 4-2-2 in Region 20 Division II play. Their remarkable performance against Sweet Briar College underscores their potential as a force to be reckoned with in women’s collegiate soccer.

The Hawks will look to build on this resounding victory as they continue their season, aiming for further success in their division and beyond.

