St. Mary’s City, MD – In a remarkable display of soccer prowess, St. Mary’s College of Maryland (7-5-3, 2-1-1 UEC) soared to an astonishing 11-0 victory against Gallaudet University (0-12-0, 0-5-0 UEC) during their United East Conference showdown on Tuesday. The Seahawks showcased their offensive might with six players finding the back of the net.

The St. Mary’s College men’s soccer team left no room for doubt as they delivered a commanding performance that led to their season-best goal tally. The match, which took place at St. Mary’s City, Maryland, witnessed the Seahawks asserting their dominance with eight goals in the first half, and an additional three in the second, leaving Gallaudet University with no answers to their relentless onslaught.

Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

The fifth-year captain, Zack Glime from Annapolis, Maryland, led the charge for the Seahawks. He played a pivotal role in the team’s incredible offensive display.

The statistics from the game painted a clear picture of St. Mary’s superiority. The Seahawks had a remarkable 26-10 advantage in total shots, with 16 being on goal, while the Bison managed just three shots, two of which were on target. Gallaudet managed a mere 3 in corner kicks, while St. Mary’s dominated with 10.

Several St. Mary’s College players had standout performances, but the junior forwards Abdoul Anounkou and Elliot Hodges, along with first-year midfielder Braden Kindred, truly shone. Anounkou, originally from Togo and a product of Springbrook [Md.], delivered an outstanding four-goal performance, matching his career highs from his junior college days. He also contributed eight points to the team’s scoreline. Hodges and Kindred, hailing from Rockville, Maryland, and Olney, Maryland, respectively, had career-defining days, each netting two goals and accumulating five points.

Senior forward Daniel Folson from Baltimore, Maryland, and sophomore midfielder Ryan Cooper from Annapolis, Maryland, also made their mark by scoring their first goals of the season, adding to St. Mary’s College’s commanding lead.

First-year player Jordon Eckman, a native of Fallston, Maryland, made his collegiate debut with an impressive performance, securing his first collegiate shutout with three crucial saves against the Bison.

The victory extended St. Mary’s College’s all-time series lead against Gallaudet to 32-2-1, underlining their historical dominance in their matchups.

Gallaudet University’s Matteo Giansanti made a commendable effort in the first half with three saves. In contrast, Vershon Carter took charge of the second half, making two saves to minimize the damage.

With this resounding victory, St. Mary’s College of Maryland faces its next challenge as they face Penn State Berks (2-7-3, 1-2-0 UEC) on October 21st at 1 p.m. The match will be hosted at JLR Stadium in St. Mary’s City, Maryland. The Seahawks aim to carry the momentum from this spectacular win and continue their pursuit of excellence in the United East Conference.

This dominating victory is a testament to the St. Mary’s College men’s soccer team’s determination and skill, reinforcing their standing as a formidable force in the league. The Seahawks have firmly positioned themselves as contenders to watch in the ongoing United East Conference season.

