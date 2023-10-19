St. Mary’s City, MD – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland Women’s Soccer Team put on a sensational display of skill and teamwork as they hosted United East Conference Rival Gallaudet on a midweek contest, walking away with a resounding 9-0 victory. The Seahawks (4-6-3) faced off against the Bison (4-9-0) and delivered a relentless offensive performance that saw them dominating their opponent from start to finish.

In a match that left no doubt about the Seahawks’ prowess, the action unfolded in a fashion that showcased their sheer determination and precision.

Credit: St. Mary's College of Maryland

The Seahawks took their time, patiently waiting for 28 minutes before finally finding the back of the net. Once they struck, there was no turning back. In the first half, they erupted with an astounding six goals in the final 17 minutes, setting the tone for the entire contest.

Diversity in goal-scoring was a hallmark of the Seahawks’ performance, with five different players finding the back of the net in the first half. Megan Stambaugh, Julia Kleine, Chekesa Sife, Gracie Duch, and Felicia Fishburne all contributed with a goal each. Fishburne stood out with two goals, demonstrating her scoring prowess.

Morgan Kresslein and Chekesa Sife played pivotal roles as they both provided two assists in the first half, contributing to all six Seahawk goals being assisted. This level of coordination and teamwork was commendable.

The first half statistics painted a vivid picture of St. Mary’s dominance. They outshot Gallaudet 47-0, leaving no room for their rivals to mount any significant offensive plays. Going into halftime, the Seahawks held an impressive 6-0 lead.

The second half didn’t witness any let-up from St. Mary’s. They added three more goals, one of which was an unfortunate own goal committed by the Bison. Mia McKenzie and Julia Kleine were the goal-scorers in the second half, continuing the Seahawks’ scoring spree.

Throughout the match, St. Mary’s College of Maryland demonstrated their offensive firepower by taking a total of 58 shots, with 22 of them finding their mark on goal. On the other side, Gallaudet remained entirely shotless, a testament to the Seahawks’ ironclad defense.

The final scoreline stood at 9-0 in favor of St. Mary’s, an emphatic victory that underlined their dominance in the matchup.

Inside the Box Score, Chekesa Sife and Julia Kleine emerged as standout performers for the Seahawks. Sife contributed with one goal and an impressive three assists, while Kleine notched two goals and an assist. Kleine also led the team in shots with a remarkable 12 attempts.

Furthermore, Chekesa Sife, Gracie Duch, Felicia Fishburne, and Mia McKenzie all celebrated their first goals of the season during this exceptional performance. The Seahawks also clinched their sixth clean sheet of the season, showcasing their defensive resilience.

As the Seahawks bask in the glory of this victory, their eyes are set on the next challenge. They are scheduled to face Penn State Abington on October 21 at 3:30 PM in St. Mary’s City, Maryland, as they continue their pursuit of success in the United East Conference.

This resounding win not only elevates the Seahawks’ position in the standings but also serves as a testament to their exceptional skill and teamwork. With their offensive firepower and unyielding defense, St. Mary’s College of Maryland Women’s Soccer Team has indeed made a bold statement in the conference. #goseahawks #seahawkproud

