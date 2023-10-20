Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr believes he is very much on the road to recovery following a period out on the sidelines with an ankle injury. The Super Bowl winner moved to the M&T Bank Stadium in April on a one-year deal and played in the first two games of the season before being sidelined.

Beckham Jr. has suffered with injuries in the past but enjoyed a great comeback when he joined the Los Angeles Rams in the 2021 season and played a key role in their Super Bowl win, only to suffer a serious injury in their encounter with the Cincinnati Bengals with a knee injury.

His ACL injury meant he didn’t take part in the following season and is looking to get his career back on track with the Ravens.

Beckham hasn’t really shown Ravens fans what he is capable of yet. Even in the two games he did take to the field, the 30-year-old didn’t exactly set the field on fire, and he is mature enough to admit that himself ;

“There’s so many things that you have to adapt to, but there’s no time for excuses or putting blame here or there,”

“I’m a man, I take my wins with my losses. I just got to come out and just be better, plain and simple.” Beckham Jr. added.

“It’s a long season,” he continued.

“It’s about catching fire when you’re supposed to. It’s about everything coming together at the right time. So you do have to be optimistic about the season, and that’s where I’m trying to stay in that mindset of there’s a lot of opportunities. No team won a Super Bowl in Week 5 or 6.”

“I’ve worked my ass off for a long time, since that Super Bowl,”

“Just to have a small setback, which you never saw coming, it’s just unfortunate. Now, I’m kind of just getting readjusted. It is behind you now, but maybe sitting there and in hindsight thinking you could have waited one more week to just get your feet back underneath you.” He concluded.

Baltimore Ravens coach Jon Harbaugh also commented on Beckham Jr’s situation;

“He just wants to do more,”

“He wants to be involved, and I just think he’s got to be patient. It’s a long season, he’s going to be healthy. He practices hard and well, and I know he’s going to be there for us.”

The Ravens defeated the Tennessee Titans in NFL Game Week Six in London, a win that puts the team at a healthy 4-2 record ahead of a clash with the Detroit Lions on home turf.

