As October unfolds in Maryland, anglers are rejoicing as the fall fishing season presents a wealth of opportunities. The state’s fall trout stocking program is in full swing, and anglers in the Chesapeake Bay region are enjoying excellent catches of various species. This month, Maryland witnessed the setting of new state records for two southern species, a barracuda and a pompano dolphinfish, both venturing farther north than usual.

The migration of southern species northward is a rare occurrence, typically happening towards the end of summer when these species hitch a ride on the northbound Gulfstream, resulting in their presence far beyond their usual range. Scientists and anglers are closely monitoring such shifts in fish species’ distribution, which are often influenced by rising water temperatures.

Weather Forecast for October 18 – October 24

Spot, trout, and croaker still in the Patuxent. Shore fishermen at dusk and dawn are loading up casting all sorts of lures to hungry fish. Stripers caught casting poppers to the shoreline in the Patuxent. Spot, trout, and croaker caught on bloodworms under poor conditions with high winds. Perch caught on orange Beetle Spin tipped with Fishbite.

The upcoming week promises moderate temperatures with windy conditions through the weekend, which will gradually subside at the beginning of next week. Bay surface water temperatures are cooling to the mid to low 60s, making conditions favorable for various fish species. Adequate oxygen levels and average salinity can be found throughout Maryland’s portion of the Chesapeake Bay.

River and stream flows in Maryland will remain average, and tidal currents are expected to be above average through Friday following the recent new moon on October 14. Most areas in Maryland’s Bay, rivers, and streams offer average water clarity, with real-time updates available on Eyes on the Bay Satellite Maps.

Upper Chesapeake Bay

In the upper Chesapeake Bay, water temperatures are dropping, allowing striped bass to freely move throughout the region. Anglers have been successful in the Conowingo Dam pool and the lower Susquehanna River, where they’re casting a mix of paddletails, jerkbaits, and twitchbaits to target striped bass.

The action continues at the mouth of the Susquehanna River along the channel edges of the Flats past Spesutie Island. Soft plastic jigs, paddletails, Rattle-Trap lures, and twitchbaits have been effective in catching striped bass as they feed on juvenile menhaden moving out of tidal rivers.

The Patapsco River’s mouth and the Fort Carroll area remain productive locations for striped bass. While some anglers still use spot for live-lining, others opt for jigging or trolling along the channel edges. The Key Bridge piers are also popular for live-lining spot or eels, and striped bass activity continues on the east side of Pooles Island, where eels are commonly used for live-lining.

Additionally, the Love Point rocks, the mouth of the Chester River, and the sewer pipe just north of the Bay Bridge offer good spots for live-lining and jigging. Trolling remains a popular technique in the fall, utilizing stout tackle, umbrella rigs, and heavy inline weights to reach the depth where striped bass are located. Braided line and various lure combinations are preferred for successful trolling.

Blue catfish populations remain abundant in the lower Susquehanna and the Chester River. Anglers are finding them in high numbers across most tidal rivers in the region. White perch can be located near shoreline structures, providing enjoyable angling opportunities during morning and evening hours. Deeper structures, old piers, bridge piers, channel areas, and shoals in the Bay are productive locations for white perch fishing.

Middle Bay

Water temperatures in the middle Bay have declined to 65 degrees, driving juvenile menhaden into the Bay for their migration southward. This season marks an exciting time for anglers and fish as striped bass gain color and fill out, offering an incredible spectacle of diving gulls and breaking fish.

Anglers continue to find action at the east side of the Bay Bridge, where boats line up for live-lining and chumming. Trolling umbrella rigs and casting soft plastic jigs have been popular methods for fall striped bass fishing in the region.

Striped bass are moving freely throughout the middle Bay, congregating along steeper channel edges at the mouths of tidal rivers and the shipping channel. Jigging with light tackle is a thrilling way to target striped bass, requiring a fast taper rod, braided line, and soft plastic or metal jigs.

Shorelines along the Bay and the lower sections of tidal rivers are fruitful for shallow water action, with submerged breakwaters and prominent points providing great casting opportunities.

White perch remain active along shorelines during the morning and evening, with bottom rigs and dropper rigs being effective baiting techniques.

Lower Bay

In the lower Bay, anglers are embracing a variety of fishing activities, with striped bass taking center stage. Trolling umbrella rigs behind heavy inline weights is the method of choice to reach deep channel edges, where striped bass are abundant. Some anglers are also achieving success with drone spoons and surgical tube lures.

Jigging is an exciting way to fish for striped bass in the fall, with striped bass actively feeding on baitfish. Casting topwater lures, paddletails, and jerkbaits along shorelines of Tangier Sound and the lower sections of tidal rivers has yielded remarkable catches of striped bass, puppy drum, speckled trout, and bluefish.

Sheepshead and bluefish are also present, with the latter showing up where anglers are trolling or jigging. Large red drum continue to make appearances, and a mix of spot, sea trout, small croaker, and kingfish add to the variety of catches.

Blue catfish fishing remains excellent in the tidal Potomac, Patuxent, and Nanticoke rivers, offering anglers the opportunity to reel in these abundant fish.

Recreational crabbers are experiencing fruitful outings in deeper waters, with generous catches of large and heavy crabs.

Freshwater Fishing

Maryland’s fall trout stocking program is ongoing, with numerous stockings in the state’s put-and-take waters. Trout anglers can expect ample opportunities in various counties, and the stockings will continue throughout October.

The upper Potomac River is offering excellent fishing for smallmouth bass, with root beer tubes proving to be a preferred lure choice.

Deep Creek Lake provides abundant fishing for cold-water species, including smallmouth bass, largemouth bass, northern pike, and yellow perch.

Largemouth bass fishing is excellent in small ponds, large reservoirs, and tidal waters, with cooler water temperatures driving the fish to deeper waters as grass beds recede.

Anglers can look forward to the “Madness on the Marshyhope” blue catfish tournament on November 4 at Federalsburg Marina and Recreation Area.

Northern snakeheads are shifting to deeper waters as grass beds decline, making them a target for anglers casting large minnows or dead-sticking a minnow under a bobber while casting to shoreline structures.

Crappie are forming schools in deeper waters near bridge piers, marina docks, and deep structure, providing opportunities for anglers to catch them.

Atlantic Ocean and Coastal Bays

Surf anglers are coping with turbulent surf conditions, but those using smaller baits have been successful in catching kingfish, flounder, and bluefish. Larger baits have yielded large red drum and an assortment of stingrays and inshore sharks in the evenings.

At the Ocean City Inlet, anglers are catching sheepshead at the jetties and Route 50 Bridge piers, while tautog are being caught on sand fleas. Striped bass and bluefish are also in the mix, with soft plastic jigs and fresh cut bait being effective. Flounder are making their way through the inlet, providing excellent fishing opportunities.

Fishing for black sea bass at offshore wreck and reef sites is thriving, with boat limit catches reported. Anglers are also landing triggerfish and flounder at these locations. Further offshore at the canyons, trolling enthusiasts are enjoying success with yellowfin tuna, white marlin, and wahoo. Casting to lobster buoys and floating debris is yielding catches of small dolphin. Deep drop anglers have had a fruitful week with swordfish catches and these opportunities are expected to continue.

The month of October in Maryland offers anglers a diverse range of fishing experiences, from freshwater trout to saltwater striped bass and everything in between. As water temperatures cool and fish populations shift, now is a great time to enjoy the state’s bountiful fishing opportunities. For the latest updates on fishing conditions in specific areas of the Chesapeake Bay, anglers can refer to the “Eyes on the Bay’s Click Before You Cast.”

In conclusion, Maryland’s fisheries are bustling with activity as the transition to cooler weather sparks movement in various fish species. Whether casting from the shoreline or trolling offshore, anglers are seizing the opportunity to make remarkable catches. With the fall trout stocking program in full swing, there’s no shortage of options for freshwater fishing enthusiasts as well. Maryland’s diverse fishing opportunities continue to make the state a haven for anglers of all kinds.

