Credit: Maryland State Police

BOWIE, MD – Nigel Elijah Roberts, a 44-year-old resident of Bowie, Maryland, was apprehended by state troopers on Wednesday following a comprehensive investigation by the Maryland State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. The investigation uncovered substantial evidence of child pornography possession and distribution.

Roberts faces 10 charges for possessing child pornography and seven counts for its distribution. He is detained at the Prince George’s County Detention Center, with no bond granted.

The probe, initiated in October 2023 by the Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit, aimed to combat the online possession and distribution of child pornography. On Wednesday, a collaborative operation was conducted with support from Homeland Security Investigations, the Prince George’s County Police Department, and the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office. A search warrant was executed at the accused’s residence, culminating in Roberts’ arrest. Subsequently, electronic devices were confiscated from the location for further forensic examination.

The Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit is pivotal in orchestrating the Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, a collective law enforcement endeavor engaging various police departments across the state. This task force operates in part thanks to grant funds allocated by the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim Services and a federal grant provided by the U.S. Department of Justice. Its primary focus lies in identifying individuals involved in child pornography activities on the internet and other related crimes that exploit children.

The investigation remains ongoing, with authorities committed to bringing any involved parties to justice. For more information and updates, refer to the official Maryland State Police website: Maryland State Police.

